Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra, Z Flip to release early next month in India

Samsung has launched the much awaited Galaxy S20 series as well as the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone. The company has also announced it is currently accepting pre-orders for the entire S20 range as well as the Z Flip foldable phone in India even. However, no firm launch dates have been announced just yet though unconfirmed reports claim it’s going to happen on March 8. The final pricing details of the phones in the country too has been kept under wraps.

Samsung had announced the S20 series in both 4G and 5G version though it is only the 4G LTE models that are expected to be launched in India. The Z Flip however comes in only 4G option. The company is asking interested buyers to book their devices on the official Samsung India website by submitting information such as their name, email ID, phone number and address. There is no need to put in any money at the moment.

Samsung had earlier announced the S20 family of phones would be starting at $999 in the US. That applies to the 5G variants of the phone. Pricing in India is likely to be around the same. That would mean roughly INR 72,000 for the base S20 model. The S20+ model starts at $1199 which comes to around INR 85,000 while the S20 Ultra starts at $1399 in the US. That comes to about INR 100,000 for the base model of the S20 Ultra in India.

The Z Flip meanwhile has been priced $1380 in the US. That makes it to be priced in the vicinity of INR 98,500 when launched in India. The company also announced a trade-in program whereby buyers would be able to buy the S20 in exchange for their current handsets. However, prices are going to vary depending on the model and age of the device.

Keep watching this space for more on this as it evolves.