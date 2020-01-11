Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Launch set for Jan 23: Specs, Features and Expected Pricing

Samsung lately announced the more affordable version of S10, dubbed as Galaxy S10 Lite alongside the Note 10 Lite, earlier this month. And now, the e-commerce giant Flipkart has confirmed the India launch of the device, set for January 23, 2020.

Besides, Samsung has hosted a ‘notify me’ page for both the devices on its India website. Hence, we can also expect the Note 10 Lite India launch in the coming time. Talking of the S10 Lite, it has got a punch-hole display with Snapdragon 855 processor and a whopping 4,500mAh battery as its main highlights.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Specs & Features

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400×1080 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel also features an in-display fingerprint scanner, and as the name says- it gets a punch-hole dot on the top.

The India-spec Galaxy S10 Lite will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 internal storage. The storage supports further expansion up to 1TB using a microSD card.

For photography, the phone gets a new triple camera setup housing a 48-megapixel (f/2.0) primary sensor with Super Steady OIS, a 12-megapixel (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor with 128-degree field-of-view, and a 5-megapixel (f/2.4) macro camera. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel unit with f/2.2 aperture upfront.

The device runs Samsung’s new OneUI 2.0 on top of Android 10 and houses a massive 4,500mAh battery. The company has also included support for 45W Super fast charging on the device. There’s no wireless charging, though.

In terms of connectivity options, the S10 Lite bears Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac (2.4/5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS with GLONASS, USB 3.1, NFC, and USB Type-C. Unlike the Note 10 Lite, there’s no 3.5mm audio jack here.

Expected Price in India

If reports are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite would be priced about Rs. 40,000 in India and will be sold via Flipkart and Samsung e-store. The Note 10 Lite, on the other hand, is expected to be priced a little lower, at around Rs. 35,000. As a matter of fact, the Galaxy S10e now sells for Rs. 47,900 in the country and the Lite versions are definitely going to undercut it by a decent margin.