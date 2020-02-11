Samsung Galaxy M31 set for Feb. 25 launch in India

Samsung has announced it is all set to launch its new Galaxy M31 smartphone on February 25 in India. The new Galaxy M31 comes across as the successor to the already accomplished M30s and M30 launched last September and February respectively.

The microsite that Samsung launched dedicated to the new M31 also contains a few tech bits of the phone though of course the company is holding on to the full details for the launch day, or to build up hype in the run up to that.

What is known is that the M31 is going to hold on the key feature of the phone, that of offering exceptional battery life. That would be in the form of a 6000 mAh battery that the phone would come with. The original M30 came with a 5000 mAh battery which got upgraded to a 6000 mAh battery for the M30s.

Also, there is going to be a quad camera setup at the rear comprising of a 64 mp primary shooter. As already stated, Samsung isn’t revealing the other camera specs but is expected to include an ultra-wide sensor, a depth sensor along with a macro cam. The four lenses along with the LED flash is placed inside a rectangular housing placed along the top left corner.

The front would be dominated by a full-HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U edge-to-edge display. The display looks great too given the extremely thin bezels along the edges as well as a slim chin at the bottom. The front cam is included within the tear drop notch at the top.

A rear mounted fingerprint sensor can be seen too, as is the gradient colour finish for the rear. The phone would be running Android 10 with the company’s UI 2.0 running on top. The choice of processor is a mystery at the moment and could be either the Exynos 9611 or SD665 with 4 GB + 64 GB and 6 GB + 128 GB options being touted.

The M31 is set for launch on Feb. 25 at 12 noon and will compete against the likes of Redmi Note 8 Pro and Realme 5 Pro.