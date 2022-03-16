Samsung global is back with its budget series and the brand has scheduled a launch for March 17. It is being speculated that the brand might announce the new Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 at this launch event. Both these smartphones will come in a 5G flavor only and will be priced under $600.

The Galaxy A53 is said to be powered by Samsung’s own Exynos 1280 SoC while the Galaxy A73 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 778 SoC. The A53 will sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and come with Exynos 1280 5G SoC. The phone is expected to get a quad-camera setup on the back with a main 64MP camera, coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP depth, and a 5MP macro camera.

On the front, we could see a 32MP selfie shooter. The A53 is expected to be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Specsheet

6.5-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED panel

120Hz refresh rate

Exynos 1280 5G SoC

6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB UFS2.2 storage

Rear Cam- 64MP, 12MP ultra-wide, 5MP Depth, 5MP Macro

Front Cam- 32MP

Android 12, OneUI 4.1

IP67 rating

In-display fingerprint sensor, dual speakers

BT5.2, Dual Band WiFi, GPS, NFC

5,000mAh battery, 25W fast charging support (No charger in the box)

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G on the other hand is expected to pack a 6.7-inch Full HD+ sAMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G SoC and comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The phone is expected to get a quad-camera setup on the back with a main 64MP camera, coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, a 5MP depth, and a 5MP macro camera. On the front, the phone is expected to carry a 32MP selfie camera. It will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Specsheet