Samsung Doubles Its Retail Investment to Enhance Consumer Experience during Festive Season

Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has doubled its retail investment with the vision to meet the increasing consumer demand during the ongoing festival period. As consumers are back in stores after a gap of two years and the festive buying sentiment is at an all-time high, the brand is focussed towards providing consumers enhanced retail experience across the country. Adopting a multi-pronged strategy, the brand has introduced a slew of initiatives to provide the right experience to consumers in stores.

As the demand for premium lifestyle products has risen significantly not only in metros but even in Tier II and III markets, the brand has set up comprehensive training programs for its retail partners. Ahead of the festivals, Samsung trained 5,000 independent retailers to meet consumer expectations and deliver the right experience to them.

The brand has also introduced Store+, an initiative introduced in over 300 brand stores that enables people to buy products online that are not available at the store, thus giving them an endless aisle experience. Additionally, the brand has streamlined its delivery process by directly delivering to customers who shop on eStore, thus making online shopping a seamless experience.

“With the festive fervour at its peak now, we expect our overall consumer electronics business to grow by 45 per cent and premium segment to grow by 80 per cent. After a gap of two years, consumer footfall is rapidly increasing at brick-and-mortar stores and consumers are moving to premium, lifestyle products. We have doubled our retail investment to enhance consumer experience during the festive season by training our retail partners and introducing a slew of new initiatives. We are all geared up for a bumper festive period and cater to the premiumisation trend through various offers, cashbacks, and EMI options. We are certain that the demand for premium products will continue to remain buoyant.” Said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

As footfall is back into offline stores, Samsung is also enhancing its in-store experience for consumers by increasing the visibility of premium products as consumers want to touch and feel these products before buying. Big screen TVs, premium audio devices, large-size washing machines and refrigerators have become a norm as consumers see the utility in investing in advanced technology for enhanced experience and convenience.

Samsung has trained its retail partners on how to upgrade to cater to the trend of premiumisation which allows them to tune their discussions with consumers and keep them prepared about various offers, cashbacks and EMI offers. The brand has also enhanced the display of premium products such as large screen TV (98-inch, 85-inch) and lifestyle products such as The Frame & Freestyle projector etc. For art connoisseurs to get the desired experience, Samsung has done special installation of 200 The Frame TV in its exclusive stores across the country.

Furthering its Powering Digital India philosophy, Samsung through Retailer.com is also empowering its retail partners by training them on digital tools, providing interesting content, equipping them with reliable online payment gateways and introducing affordability programs that helps improve the overall experience.