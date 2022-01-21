Samsung has announced it has an unpacked event planned sometime in February which will see the launch of the Galaxy S22 series. This is going to be the company’s flagship phones for 2022 and will comprise of the base Galaxy S22, the mid-tier Galaxy S22+, and the top end Galaxy S22 Ultra. Samsung said among the upcoming flagship phone’s standout features is going to be its enhanced performance along with better low-light photography. However, while an official date for the Galaxy Unpacked Event is being kept under wraps, noted tipster Ice Universe is claiming it to take place on February 8 and will go on to launch in China on February 9.

The Galaxy S22 has also been extensively covered by the tipsters and leakers so that there isn’t anything that we aren’t already aware of about the phones. Now, with the official launch being just weeks away, Samsung too has started teasing the phone as well as the unpacked event planned in February. Samsung’s President and the Head of the company’s MX Business, TM Roh mentioned in a blog post this is going to be the most accomplished Galaxy S series phone the company has ever come up with and is going to come with an integrated S Pen as well which will make the upcoming S22 the first S series phone to replace the company’s Note series smartphone. There have also been rumors earlier about Samsung launching its flagship tablet offering, the Galaxy Tab 8 series during the same event though that remains unconfirmed at the moment.

The phone otherwise is touted to come powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or the Exynos 2200 chipset though the actual version will depend on the market where it is offered. Samsung however isn’t revealing which chipset will be offered in which regions though tipster Dohyun Kim has something to share on this front. According to Kim, the S22 series with the SD 8 Gen 1 chipset will go on to sell in East Asia, South East Asia, North and South America, and Oceania regions. The S22 model with the Exynos 2200 chipset will be sold in Europe though those in West Asia, Africa, and Middle East Asia will be better off in that they will have the option to buy either of the models.

Meanwhile, Samsung has also launched a video teasing the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked Event. The video is great to watch, just as most teaser videos are but unfortunately, does not reveal much about the upcoming phone itself.