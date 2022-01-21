Samsung today confirmed that it will hold its ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event in February. This confirms all the rumours that have been circulating online for the past months. The brand also said that it will introduce the most noteworthy S series device it has ever created.

The Galaxy S22 series is expected to come with three models, the S22, S22+ and the S22 Ultra. The Ultra model happens to be a mashup between the Galaxy S and Note series with a square design and support for S Pen. As per the leaked information, the S22 Ultra will pack a 6.8-inch curved Quad HD+ Adaptive 120Hz refresh rate Super-AMOLED panel. It will be powered by either the Exynos 2200 or the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 depending on the market with up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB UFS3.1 storage.

On the optics front, it will have a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide, a 10MP 3X telephoto and a 10MP 10X telephoto camera, same as the S21 Ultra. The S22 Ultra is the most sought after model in the series this year followed by the vanilla S22 which is expected to have a smaller profile and display this year. The Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and the Galaxy S22 Ultra are expected to come in White, Black, Burgundy, Green and Rose colour options.

The launch is expected to happen on February 9th with sales starting late February in the US and EU markets. Like the previous models, the India launch is expected to happen sometime in March.