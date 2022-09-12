Samsung ‘Big TV Festival’ Gets Bigger Than Ever This Festive Season; Get Never Before Assured Gifts, Cashback & More

Ads

Samsung, India’s most trusted consumer electronics brand, is back with its widely popular Big TV Festival to make the festivities more joyful with irresistible offers. Adding to the excitement and festive fervour, Samsung Big TV Festival will offer consumers assured gifts on Samsung’s premium, big screen Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED, QLED, The Frame and Crystal 4K UHD televisions and The Freestyle projector across the country.

This limited period offer will be available till October 31, 2022 wherein consumers can get free Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy A32, Galaxy A03 and Samsung SlimFit Cam on select 55-inch and above big screen TVs. These attractive deals will be available on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop and across all leading retail stores. Samsung is also offering additional cashback of up to INR 20,000 and easy EMIs starting from as low as INR 990 from leading banks such as ICICI, Kotak and RBL.

Consumers purchasing the 98-inch Neo QLED TV will get the flagship Galaxy S22 Ultra worth INR 1,09,999 free along with a 5-year warranty and a 10-year no-screen burn-in warranty. On purchasing 85-inch and 75-inch Neo QLED 8K models, consumers will get a Galaxy S22 Ultra and an additional 5-year warranty.

On the purchase of 65-inch Neo QLED 8K TV, 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch and 55-inch Neo QLED TVs, 85-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch QLED TVs, 75-inch and 85-inch Crystal 4K UHD TVs and 75-inch The Frame TVs, consumers will get Galaxy A32 worth INR 21,490.

Consumers buying 65-inch The Frame TV or 55-inch QLED TV will get Galaxy A03 worth INR 9,499. Further, consumers looking to upgrade their televisions with 50-inch Neo QLED TV or 55-inch QLED TV will get a complimentary Samsung Slim Fit Cam worth INR 8,990. The Freestyle projector will come bundled with a Freestyle Battery Base worth INR 13,900 and Freestyle Skin Cover worth ₹2,000, during the offer period.

“As consumers’ content consumption preferences are rapidly evolving, there is greater focus on advanced in-home entertainment solutions that offer unparalleled picture and audio quality while also lending great aesthetic value to their homes. Samsung big screen TVs are highly sought-after among consumers as they not only offer a breathtakingly immersive viewing experience, but also take the style quotient of their living spaces several notches higher. We are back with the Big TV Festival to help our consumers upgrade their TVs ahead of the festivities with the hottest deals and exciting assured gifts,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

During this period, consumers will also get up to 20% cashback (of up to INR 20,000) and easy EMIs starting from as low as INR 990 on Samsung televisions. Additionally, consumers will get a 3-year warranty on all Samsung TVs, a 5-year warranty on Neo QLED TVs and a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty on select Neo QLED and QLED TVs.

Neo QLED 8K TVs

Neo QLED 8K TVs let you experience every detail with ‘100 Million Lights’ that give you the brightest picture. It is powered by the Neural Quantum Processor 8K with real depth enhancer which determines and enhances objects to create three-dimensional depth with the help of AI based deep learning. For an enhanced viewing experience, Neo QLED features EyeComfort mode which automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone based on built-in sensors. As the ambient light changes, the screen gradually reduces the amount of light and offers warmer tones, adjusting the blue light levels accordingly. The cutting-edge Neo QLED 8K line-up, comprises of three series with screen sizes ranging from 65-inch to 85-inch.

Neo QLED 8K TVs features Quantum Matrix Technology Pro (with Quantum Mini LED) and Shape Adaptive Light Control for sharper details with enhanced contrast. With 1/40th size of normal LED, the Quantum Mini LED enables best brightness with colors & deepest black and reduces blooming in the picture.

Neo QLED TVs

Samsung’s excellent Neo QLED TV range is designed to be much more than a TV. It can be a game console, a virtual playground, a Smart Hub to control your home, and your perfect partner to improve efficiency. Neo QLED TVs come with Quantum Matrix Technology powered by Quantum Mini LEDs, which are 40 times smaller than regular LEDs. It provides an enhanced luminance scale to precisely control the display’s brightness. That’s not all; these TVs also support Dolby Atmos featuring Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound Pro (OTS Pro) for an ultimate 3D surround sound home theatre experience. It comes with built-in IoT hub that lets you control all your smart devices. With SlimFit camera, you can also make video calls with your TV.

Crystal 4K UHD TVs

Samsung’s 4K UHD TVs offer distinctive features through integration, consumption, and interaction of TV in the everyday lives of its consumers. Driven by Crystal technology, Samsung UHD TVs are aimed to deliver colours with unmatched sharpness and contrast levels. With a host of features such as Crystal 4K Display, Video calling, Smart IoT Hub, Adaptive Sound, Tap View, Screen Mirroring, and Lag Free Gaming, these TVs empower consumers to enjoy enhanced picture quality and superior content consumption capabilities.

Samsung QLED TVs

Samsung QLED TV breaks new ground for premium TVs and home entertainment, delivering a beautiful design supported by the most advanced picture quality and powered by Quantum Dot technology that optimises the TV’s brightness levels and delivers brighter and deeper colours to deliver the visual experience intended by creators. The QLED TVs also feature Object Tracking Sound (OTS) and Active Voice Amplifier (AVA) for an unmatched cinematic experience at home.

You can attach SlimFit camera to your QLED TV to make video calls. Easy on your eyes, it comes with EyeComfort mode which automatically adjusts the screen’s brightness and tone based on built-in sensors.

Offering ‘100 percent color volume’, QLED TV showcases all colors of the DCI-P3 color space regardless of differing levels of brightness, ensuring that HDR images can be viewed in the way the content producer intended.

The Frame TV

Unbelievably stunning, The Frame TV lets comes with customizable bezels and matte display. You can select different colour bezels to complement your surroundings and curate your art collection from a growing library of over 1,400 pieces of art.

The Frame isn’t just beautiful; it offers superior picture quality with QLED technology that enables life-like colours, enhanced contrast, and impeccable details with 100% colour volume for exceptional picture quality. The Frame also comes with Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, powerful Quantum Processor 4K, 4K AI upscaling capabilities and SpaceFit Sound that auto-optimizes sound settings after analysing your room’s environment.

The Freestyle

Despite its compact size, The Freestyle projector is packed with features one would see in bigger projectors. Those include autofocus and automatic keystone correction, both of which give the projector its advertised freedom. To allow users to carry around every day, The Freestyle has been designed to be lightweight, weighing just 0.8Kg. When it’s not used as a projector, it can provide mood lighting effect with its ambient mode and translucent lens cap. It comes in a sleek cylindrical form that looks like a mix of a spotlight and a smart speaker, and the overall design makes it a versatile device capable of matching the diverse lifestyle of any user.