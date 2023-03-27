Salesforce Teams up with Google to Increase Local Product Visibility, Drive Local Retail Sales on Commerce Cloud

Ahead of Shoptalk, Salesforce announced an integration with Google Merchant Center to help merchants show consumers the product they have available in local stores.

Why it’s important: Local stores are integral to how people shop today. According to a Google survey, online search was used before 95% of in-store holiday shopping occasions in the U.S. in 2022.

In another study, 72% of Americans said they are more likely to shop at stores where they can check if a product is in stock.

Go deeper: The Google integration with Commerce Cloud will help merchants reach new audiences across free and paid Google surfaces by streamlining how they share local inventory with Google Merchant Center.

Commerce Cloud customers can easily turn inventory data into free and paid local product listings on places including Google Search, the Shopping tab, Google Maps, and more.

The Google integration also improves local product discoverability and store traffic by showcasing accurate product information such as availability and price to shoppers looking for nearby options.

“Commerce Cloud helps sellers connect with their customers in intelligent, automated, and personalized ways — across every channel. Salesforce’s integration with Google extends this power, helping merchants reach new customers and unlock new revenue by showing them the precise products they’re looking for in real time. With Google and Commerce Cloud, they are driving awareness of new store locations, diverting foot traffic from competitors, and increasing store visits.” – Michael Affronti, GM, Commerce Cloud

“People shop with Google more than a billion times per day. This integration is a meaningful update in the way Google merchants using Commerce Cloud are able to show shoppers what they have in store. It’s no secret that shoppers today do their shopping research in many new, personal ways. Being able to see what’s in store — whether because you need something same-day or because you want to touch and feel a product — can be the difference between a merchant making a sale or not.” – Matt Madrigal, VP/GM of Merchant Shopping, Google

With Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Under Armour has seamlessly enabled Google’s local inventory ads for all of our stores, which is helping us promote our omnichannel buying experience to customers on Google. This integration has helped make setup seamless and has already started to show business impact.” – Dimitrija Georgiev, Senior Director Americas Marketing, Under Armour