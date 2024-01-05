ROG Revolution Refined: Leaked Renders Hint at Subtle Design Shift for ROG Phone 8 Pro

Tech enthusiasts, prepare to feast your eyes! Leaked renders obtained by MySmartPrice offer a tantalizing glimpse at the upcoming ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro, and it seems the gaming phone powerhouse might be sporting a refined design on its rear panel. While the overall silhouette stays true to the ROG lineage, eagle-eyed fans might spot a key difference in the lighting setup.

Key Highlights:

Leaked renders showcase a potential design shift for the ASUS ROG Phone 8 Pro.

New lighting array featuring dot LEDs in the shape of the ROG logo ditches the horizontal strip design of the ROG Phone 8.

Move aligns with the lighting style seen on other premium ASUS ROG devices.

Official launch details and specs remain under wraps.

Stepping Away from the Stripes:

The leaked renders depict the ROG Phone 8 Pro retaining the aggressive lines and angular aesthetic synonymous with the ROG brand. However, the most striking change lies in the rear panel’s lighting arrangement. Unlike the ROG Phone 8’s horizontal LED strip, the Pro model appears to boast a cluster of dot LEDs forming the iconic ROG logo. This design tweak mirrors the lighting style found on pricier ROG laptops and motherboards, potentially indicating a desire for a more unified brand identity across product lines.

Beyond the Glimmer: What Else Can We Expect?

While the leaked renders shed light on the ROG Phone 8 Pro’s exterior, the phone’s internal workings remain shrouded in mystery. Rumors suggest that the Pro variant might pack a next-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, potentially the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, alongside upgraded RAM and storage options. A buttery smooth 144Hz or even 165Hz refresh rate display is also a strong possibility, catering to the needs of competitive mobile gamers.

The Verdict: A Glimpse into the Future of ROG Phones?

It’s important to remember that these are just leaked renders, and the final design of the ROG Phone 8 Pro could differ. However, they offer a tantalizing glimpse into what ASUS might have in store for its next flagship gaming phone. The potential shift towards the dot-LED lighting scheme suggests a desire for a more premium and cohesive brand identity, while the rumored internal upgrades promise to push the boundaries of mobile gaming performance. With an official launch expected sometime in the first half of 2024, the wait for the ROG Phone 8 Pro won’t be much longer. Until then, these leaked renders provide gamers with a juicy bone to chew on as they gear up for the next evolution of ROG phones.