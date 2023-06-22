ROG Ally is finally coming to India to fulfill ALLYour gaming dreams

After a successful global unveil, the highly anticipated gaming device of 2023 – ROG Ally is all set to launch in India next month. This handheld Windows PC console by ASUS ROG- the no.1 gaming brand, aims to revolutionize gaming in India’s esports community. With its exceptional performance, versatility, and compact design, the ROG Ally promises to be the perfect gaming companion on the go. Get ready for a gaming sensation that will leave you in awe!

The much-awaited ROG Ally will be exclusively launched on 12th July on ASUS Exclusive Stores, ASUS Eshop & Flipkart. However, to meet the demand for the gaming community ASUS will be hosting a special Flipkart Flash sale on 7th July 2023. The Flash Sale would be only open for one day on Flipkart.

In addition to this, the first 200 customers who purchase the ROG Ally from ASUS Eshop or ASUS Stores on July 12th will receive a complimentary ROG Ally Case worth INR 2000. To redeem this offer, customers can visit asuspromo.in

Prepare yourself for an immersive and transformative gaming experience with ROG Ally.

Price and Availability