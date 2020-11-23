One of the most reliable pool cleaners you can get your hands on is a robot pool cleaner. Its convenience is unbeatable. You only need to place your robot in the pool water, and it will clean underwater without the need to run your filtration system.

The price of robotic pool cleaners can range anywhere from under $500 to more than $1,000. The more affordable models can take care of the job, but high-end ones come with more convenient features. These include scrubbing of the waterline, smartphone control, programmable cleaning cycles, and more.

But with so many options on the market, how do you know which robot pool cleaner is the best one for your needs? This quick guide will provide you with all the information you need before making any purchase.

What Is A Robot Pool Cleaner?

Whether inground or above ground, cleaning your backyard pool is not easy. It’s not like clearing your garden of leaves where all you need is a rake. Cleaning a pool involves skimming every piece of debris and leaves on its surface, and gathering all those mushy leaves on the bottom.

Then, you have to use some muscle power to scrub off the algae on your pool walls. After that, you have to backwash it to clear the pool water, fill it again with clean water, and ensure all chemical levels are perfect. All of these can take hours, and the mere thought of everything you have to do is exhausting already.

Thankfully, you can rely on a robot pool vacuum to make your pool maintenance hassle-free. This innovative machine can scurry along the sides and bottom of your swimming pool while sucking up every dirt that gets in its way without any guidance from you.

Most robots run with a power cable, but you can also find cordless models out there. They use suction power, wheels, or tracks to drive throughout your pool. Moreover, these machines come with scrubbing brushes to get rid of algae buildup on pool walls. Hence, you don’t need to manually brush your pool just to keep it clean.

How Do Robotic Pool Cleaners Work?

As stated above, the robot vacuum pool cleaner makes its way around your pool with the help of tracks or wheels. Once you start your unit, its intelligent software will scan your pool to calculate the best possible cleaning path.

Furthermore, the software of these smart gadgets enables you to set them up to clean your pool weekly or whenever you want. This means that even when you’re on vacation, you’ll come home to a sparkly clean backyard oasis.

You can leave your robot and not worry about it getting stuck in the steps or corners of your pool. Furthermore, it has a powerful suction that allows it to clean the sides of your pool. Hence, it allows for optimal cleaning.

Nevertheless, if you want to get the best performance out of your robotic pool cleaner, its filter bags must always be clean. A clogged filter bag can disrupt your unit’s suction power, which may cause it to fall off the pool wall while operating.

Features To Consider When Looking For The Best Robot Pool Cleaner

When on the market for the best robotic pool cleaner, make sure to do your research first. Reading reviews such as this one from https://cleanup.expert/robotic-pool-cleaners/ can help narrow down your choices.

On top of that, make sure to consider the following features:

Weight

The size of the automatic pool cleaner does not matter as much as its weight. Although if you have a massive pool you need a bigger robot, you have to ensure that you’ll be able to carry it from your storage and in and out of your pool.

Tires

Your pool cleaner will not be able to do a good job if it has a hard time moving around the pool. Hence, it’s advisable to opt for a robot with wide tires and a four-wheel-drive feature. Also, rubber tires are better than plastic ones since it allows the machine to go over bumps easily. Likewise, it will not have any problems when it comes to navigating the slippery surfaces of your swimming pool.

Brushes

Go for a robotic pool cleaner with rubber brushes that rotate or hard-bristle brushes. These can remove grime from virtually any kind of pool surface.

Ability to climb pool walls

The best robotic pool cleaner possesses an excellent climbing wall ability. It will be able to take care of the waterline, as well as climb the stairs and sides of your pool without trouble.

Sensors

These gadgets are not perfect, and sometimes they do get stuck in corners. The solution for this is a deflecting feature that can help prevent your device from getting lost in translation in corners and avoid other obstacles.

Durability

Robot pool cleaners are a bit expensive, so you want to get something made from materials of the utmost quality to ensure it will last. Repairs are inevitable. Still, that should not be the case for several swimming seasons.

Make sure to read your cleaner’s warranty before operating it. Doing so will give you an idea of how to do an out of water self-test and other diagnoses you can do in case it fails.

Programmable timer

Convenience and making your life easy is the entire point of having an automatic pool cleaner. The best robotic pool cleaner will feature a programmable timer, where you can simply set it and leave it to do its job. Just make sure to clean your unit from time to time or at least once a week.