Revolutionise Your Smartphone Experience with Xiaomi’s Stellar Lineup for July!

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

The Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is widely regarded as the leading sensor for flagship smartphone cameras. It boasts a powerful 50MP Sony IMX766 camera sensor, enabling users to capture more light and achieve sharper images with exceptional detail in any lighting condition. The device also incorporates 67W Turbo Charge technology, allowing for a full day’s charge in just 15 minutes. Additionally, it is equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery, ensuring extended gaming and multitasking sessions. Notably, the Redmi Note 12 Pro stands out as the thinnest Note model to date and showcases a unique stardust purple design. It retains the 3.5mm audio jack and GG5 display, while introducing a stylish camera deco.

Availability – Amazon.in | MI.com | Retail partners | INR 23,999

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 pro comes with the best-in-class features, pushing the boundaries of tech innovation in the segment. With the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, the Xiaomi 12 Pro delivers lightning-fast performance that can handle even the most demanding tasks with ease. The Xiaomi 12 Pro has a stunning AMOLED display that delivers vibrant colors and deep blacks, making it perfect for streaming videos, playing games or editing photos. It’s India’s first smartphone with a 50MP 50MP 50MP front-facing triple camera that enables you to take the ideal picture each and every time, regardless of whether you are an expert or an amateur. With 120W Xiaomi HyperCharge, the Xiaomi 12 Pro can charge from 0 to 100% in just 15 minutes, making it one of the fastest charging smartphones on the market today. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is a top-of-the-line smartphone that offers a variety of features that are sure to impress even the most demanding users. With a powerful processor, stunning display, immersive audio and advanced camera setup, the smartphone is a must-have for anyone who wants to take their mobile experience to the next level.

Availability – Amazon.in | MI.com | Retail partners | INR 41,999

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Pro, has been the talk of the town. Priced at INR 79,999 and with exciting discounts rolled out just for you, this smartphone will undoubtedly amaze anyone with its powerful features. Powered by Leica’s superior optical technology, the smartphone delivers a pro-level photography experience with a triple camera setup featuring Leica optical lenses. Xiaomi 13 Pro also comes equipped with the latest Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 processor and a brilliant 120Hz WQHD+ AMOLED display for an immersive viewing experience. With Xiaomi’s blazing-fast 120W Hypercharge technology, this smartphone offers astounding performance that is sure to impress.

Availability – Amazon.in | MI.com | Retail partners ; INR 79,999

Redmi 12C

The Redmi 12C is a power-packed smartphone that features a stunning 6.71-inch HD+ Dot Drop display, offering one of the largest displays in its segment. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera and powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, ensuring lightning-fast performance. The Redmi 12C comes in four fashionable colours, including Lavender Purple, Mint Green, Royal Blue, and Matte Black. With its attractive design and powerful features, the Redmi 12C is an excellent choice for those seeking.

Availability – Amazon.in, MI.com and retail partners | INR 8,499

Redmi A2 series

Redmi A2 series has brought a fresh perspective in the smartphone realm with one of the largest displays in the segment – a classic 16.56 (6.52”) High Definition Plus display, Redmi A2 series delivers an excellent viewing experience through bright colours and sharper details. The new lineup features 120Hz touch sampling rate, which means a higher response rate that makes the screen super responsive. The smartphones also come with a 3.5mm headphone jack and an in-built FM radio app for entertainment on-the-go.

Availability – Amazon.in | MI.com | Retail partners | A2 ; INR 6,299 | A2+ ; INR 7,999

Redmi Note 12 4G

Redmi Note 12, a meticulously crafted smartphone with a chic and sleek design. It features a larger-than-life 16.94cm (6.67″) Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits peak brightness, delivering stunning visuals. Powered by the world’s first Snapdragon® 685 processor, it offers unmatched performance and up to 11GB of virtual RAM. Capture flawless photos with its 50MP triple camera setup and enjoy fan-favourite features like an IP53 rating, Corning Gorilla™ Glass protection, and MIUI 14 based on Android 13. Elevate your smartphone experience with the Redmi Note 12, redefining affordability without compromising on quality or features.

Availability – Amazon.in | MI.com | Retail partners | INR 13,999