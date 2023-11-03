Remote Desktop Manager Flaw Lets Attackers Execute Remote Code

A critical security vulnerability has been discovered in Remote Desktop Manager (RDM), a popular remote desktop management software. The vulnerability, which is tracked as CVE-2023-5765, could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code on vulnerable systems.

Key Highlights:

A critical security vulnerability has been discovered in Remote Desktop Manager (RDM).

The vulnerability could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code on vulnerable systems.

The vulnerability affects all versions of RDM prior to 2023.2.34.

Devolutions has released a patch that addresses the vulnerability.

All users of RDM are urged to update to the latest version immediately.

The vulnerability exists in the way that RDM handles TCP packets. An attacker who exploits this vulnerability could send a specially crafted TCP packet to a vulnerable system that would cause RDM to execute arbitrary code. This code could then be used to take control of the system, install malware, or steal data.

The vulnerability affects all versions of RDM prior to 2023.2.34. Devolutions, the developers of RDM, have released a patch that addresses the vulnerability. All users of RDM are urged to update to the latest version immediately.

A critical security vulnerability has been discovered in Remote Desktop Manager (RDM), a popular remote desktop management software. The vulnerability, which is tracked as CVE-2023-5765, could allow attackers to execute arbitrary code on vulnerable systems.

The vulnerability exists in the way that RDM handles TCP packets. An attacker who exploits this vulnerability could send a specially crafted TCP packet to a vulnerable system that would cause RDM to execute arbitrary code. This code could then be used to take control of the system, install malware, or steal data.

The vulnerability affects all versions of RDM prior to 2023.2.34. Devolutions, the developers of RDM, have released a patch that addresses the vulnerability. All users of RDM are urged to update to the latest version immediately.

How to mitigate the risk:

There are a few things that organizations can do to mitigate the risk posed by this vulnerability:

Update to the latest version of RDM immediately.

Disable the use of TCP packets for remote desktop connections.

Use a strong firewall to block incoming connections to the RDM server.

Implement multi-factor authentication for access to the RDM server.

Recommendations for users:

Users of RDM should take the following steps to protect themselves from this vulnerability:

Update to the latest version of RDM immediately.

Avoid using public Wi-Fi networks when connecting to the RDM server.

Use a strong password and enable two-factor authentication for your RDM account.

Be careful about what links you click on and what files you download.

The vulnerability in Remote Desktop Manager is a serious security threat and should be addressed immediately. Organizations and users should take the necessary steps to mitigate the risk posed by this vulnerability.