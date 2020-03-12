Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Launched in India for a starting price of Rs. 12,999: Specs & Features

Renewing its popular Note-lineup, the Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi has today unveiled the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Redmi Note 9 Pro smartphones in India. Both the devices come with large displays, Snapdragon 720G SoC and massive 5,020mAh batteries.

While the duo shares most of the specifications, they have significant differences in both, front and rear cameras. Moreover, the Pro Max has faster-charging capabilities compared to the regular Pro model. Let’s have a detailed look at the specifications of both the devices.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Specs & Features

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max comes with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display having a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. The panel has a punch hole on the top left and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Besides, the phone gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and comes with P2i coating for splash resistance, just like its predecessor.

Powering the phone at its core is the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and support for NavIC navigation system. The device offers up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage which is expandable by up to 512GB via microSD card.

For starters, Snapdragon 720G an octa-core SoC built on 8nm process. It is almost identical to the Snapdragon 730G in terms of performance, except for additions like NaviIC and other enhancements.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max gets a total of four cameras at the rear. This includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.89 aperture, paired with an 8MP 120° ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP 2cm macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, you get a 32-megapixel front camera housed in the punch-hole.

The phone runs Android 10 with MIUI 11 on top and packs a 5,020mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The company will be shipping the 33W fast charger inside the box which would charge the device from 0 to 50% in under 30 minutes.

As for the connectivity options, you get Dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), support for VoWiFi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, NavIC support, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Specs & Features

As mentioned, the Redmi Note 9 Pro shares a lot of its specifications with the Max variant. It gets the same 6.67″ FHD+ IPS LCD panel with punch-hole and bears Gorilla Glass 5 and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The hardware too is the same including the Snapdragon 720G chipset. However, the device comes with only up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. There’s no 8GB RAM option here.

Talking of cameras, the Redmi Note 9 Pro gets a 48-megapixel Samsung GM2 sensor with f/1.79 aperture as its primary rear camera. Other shooters stay identical including the 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, 5MP 2cm macro camera, and 2MP depth sensor.

The phone packs a battery sized 5,020mAh. However, it supports only 18W fast charging, compared to the Note 9 Pro Max’s 33W prowess. That being said, both the phones weigh about the same at 209grams.

Price & Availability

The Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. Whereas, the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model will retail for Rs. 15,999. It’ll be sold via Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home Stores starting March 17.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 14,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB variant costs Rs. 16,999, while the one with 8GB RAM and 128GB memory maxes out at Rs. 18,999.

The latter will be available from March 25. Both the smartphones will be sold in Interstellar Black, Aurora Blue and Glacier White colour options.