Come the 12th of May, 2020, and tech enthusiasts in India will be witness to one of the most exciting showdowns of sorts from the top two smartphone makers in the country – Xiaomi and Vivo. For it is on this day that both companies will be launching their newest offerings, the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and the V19, respectively.

Vivo V19:

While it is true both phones cater to two different segments, they are getting launched on the same day owing to the Covid 19 induced lockdown that had forced Vivo to cancel its launch event twice prior to this. The V19 is also the costlier of the two, it being expected to be priced around the Rs. 25,000 mark.

For its price, the phone packs in decent specs in the form of a Snapdragon 712 heart along with 8 gigs of memory and 256 gigs of storage. The phone sports a 6.44-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel at the front with an elongated punch hole along the top right to accommodate dual selfie cams of 32 mp primary and 8 mp wide-angle lens.

Moving over to the rear, you get a quad camera setup comprising of a 48 mp primary cam, an 8 mp super wide-angle lens along with two 2 mp sensors for macro and depth mapping, respectively. Powering the phone is a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 33W Vivo Flash Charge 2.0. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi and a Type-C port. As for its OS, the phone will also be running the FunTouch OS 10 based on Android 10.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max:

The Note 9 Pro Max is a mid-range offering, priced as it is Rs. 16,499 for the model with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage. The same with 128 GB of storage is priced Rs. 17,999 while the top-end version with 8 Gb of RAM and 128 GB of storage will set you back Rs. 19,999.

The phone otherwise is built around the Snapdragon 720G chipset and offers a 6.67-inch FHD+ display upfront. There is a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 as well for extra durability. Power comes from a 5.020 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

For optics, the Note 9 Pro Max too features a rear quad cam setup but has a 64 mp primary lens along with an 8 mp ultra wide-angle lens. Then there also is a 5 mp macro lens along with 2 mp depth sensor. The front selfie cam comprises of a single 32 mp shooter that peeps from behind a centrally placed punch hole.

So, for those on the lookout for a new phone, be prepared for the respective launches on May 12, 2020.