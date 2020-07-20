Xiaomi today announced the launch of its new Redmi Note 9 smartphone in India. Powered by the much acclaimed MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, Xiaomi also exuded confidence the new Note 9 will be able to match and even exceed the sort of success that its predecessor, the Redmi Note 8 has achieved so far.

Towards that, the new Redmi Note 9 do seem built for the course. The first thing that catches the attention is the 6.53-inch FullHD+ DotDisplay with a punch hole along the top left for the selfie cam. The display comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

All of this makes the phone look great from the front even though there is nothing special to it as well. Almost every other phone has the same look with there being nothing that can set the Note 9 from the rest. However, flip over, and the rear does look somewhat different. For the quad camera module is sitting bang in the middle, with the fingerprint scanner too included within the camera module.

Again, nothing too special but it does manage to set the phone apart from the rest. Speaking of the camera, there is the 48 MP primary wide angle sensor, an 8 MP ultra wide angle sensor, a 2 mp macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 13 MP AI camera at the front.

You also have three models to choose from, the 4 GB + 64 GB starting model priced at Rs. 11,999, the 4 GB + 128 GB model priced at Rs. 13,499 and the top-end version having 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage that will set you back Rs. 14,999.

Power comes from a 5,020 mAh battery backed by a 22.5 W fast charger. The phone runs MIUI 11 based on the latest Android 10. Xiaomi is also claiming better protection from the heat thanks to the 4um thick graphite sheet the phone comes with while a P2i repellent nano-coating provides splash protection.

Other salient features of the phone include an integrated Document Scanner Mode and a Pro Colour mode. Colour options with the phone include Pebble Grey, Arctic White and Aqua Green. Sale starts July 24, 2020, from Amazon and Mi online site.