Redmi 8A Dual budget smartphone and power bank launched in India

Budget smartphone buyers in India have a new entry-level phone to choose from, the Redmi 8A Dual. This can be considered an upgraded version of the Redmi 8A with the ‘Dual’ referring to the dual rear camera the phone comes with, which includes a 13 mp primary cam and a 2 mp depth sensor.

The new 8A Dual also boasts of the new Aura XGrip Design which too happens to be an improvement over the Aura Wave Grip that was first introduced on the 8A. The company said the new design with a mesh pattern at the rear will allow for better grip without being a magnet for fingerprints.

The rest of the specs include a Snapdragon 439 chipset with either a 2 GB+32 GB and 3 GB+32 GB memory and storage model respectively. The phone will also come with a massive 5000 mAh battery along with support for 18 Watt fast charger. The phone however comes bundled with a 10 fast charger. A USB-C port allows for charging or data transfer functions.

The front is dominated by a 6.22-inch HD+ display of 19:9 aspect ratio along with a Gorilla glass 5 layer on top for added protection. A ‘V’ shaped notch houses the 8 mp selfie cam. The phone also comes with a P2i coating as well that makes it splash proof.

Coming to its price, the base Redmi 8A Dual costs INR 6,499 while the top model is priced INR 6,999. Sale starts Feb. 18 and is available in Sea Blue, Sky White and Midnight Grey colour options.

Redmi Power Bank.

The Xiaomi brand also introduced its new power bank in the country in 10,000 mAh and 20,000 mAh configurations. The power banks come with type-C and micro-USB ports for charging while there also are twin USB Type-A ports to charge two devices simultaneously. Also, while the 20,000 mAh version supports 18W fast charging, its smaller sibling makes do with 10 W fast charging.

The 10000 mAh version comes for INR 799 while the 20000mAh model is priced INR 1499. Availability starts February 18, 12 noon onwards.