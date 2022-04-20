Redmi 10 Power and Redmi 10A variants launched in India: Specs, features, and price

Xiaomi today launched the Redmi 10 Power and the Redmi 10A smartphones in India. While the Power version can be considered a slightly more upgraded version of the Redmi 10 that the company already offers in the country, the 10A model is just the opposite in that it offers less memory and storage for a lesser price. Among the enhancements that the Redmi 10 Power has to offer over the Redmi 10 include more memory and storage (8 GB + 128 GB) along with new colour options with stylized leather texture for the rear. Xiaomi is offering the Redmi 10 Power in shades of Sporty Orange and Power Black both of which look very alluring. The Redmi 10A in turn comes in 3 GB + 32 GB and 4 GB + 64 GB configurations.

Redmi 10 Power price, availability, and colour options

The Redmi 10 Power is priced at Rs 15,000 and comes with 8 gigs of memory and 128 gigs of storage. For reference, the Redmi 10 comes in two versions, the base model having 4 GB of memory and 64 GB of storage and is priced at Rs. 11,000 while the next higher model comes with 6 GB of memory and 128 GB of storage and is priced at Rs. 13,000.

Xiaomi however is yet to announce when the Redmi 10 Power is set to go on sale in the country. The company announced they would notify you of the date when the phone goes on sale if you choose to set up for the same on the Xiaomi Store.

As for the colour options, the Redmi 10 Power is going to be available in shades of Sporty Orange and Power Black. Apart from the distinct shades, the other unique aspect of the Power version is the leather texture for the rear of the phone. The regular Redmi 10 model comes with a striped pattern.

Redmi 10A price, availability, and color options

The Redmi 10A 3 GB + 32 GB version is priced at Rs 8,499 while the 4 GB + 64 GB version is priced at Rs 9,499.

Both versions are slated to go on sale in the country from April 26.

Colour options with the 10A include Charcoal Black, Sea Blue, and Slate Gray.

Redmi 10 Power specifications

Apart from a bump in memory, the rest of the specs of the Redmi 10 Power remains largely the same. That includes the same Snapdragon 680 chipset under the hood coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of ROM. There is a RAM expansion feature as well while a dedicated microSD card slot allows for the addition of more storage. The front features the same 6.7-inch IPS LCD display having HD+ resolution and 400 nits of peak brightness. There is also the Gorilla Glass 3 layer on top for added durability. The phone runs MIUI 13 based on Android 11.

The rear specs also remain the same, which includes the same twin camera setup comprising of a 50 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. The front gets a 5 MP sensor for video chats and selfies. A 6000 mAh battery keeps things going and is backed by an 18W fast charger though you only get a 10W charger in the retail package.

Redmi 10A specifications

The Redmi 10A comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ display having a waterdrop notch. On the other side of it lies a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset coupled with up to 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The RAM expansion allows for the allocation of more memory if needed while the dedicated microSD card slot allows for the addition of more storage. There is a fingerprint scanner as well for security.

For the camera, the Redmi 10A comes with a single 13 MP AI sensor at the rear along with an LED flash. The front features a 5 MP sensor for video chats and selfie shots. A 5,000mAh battery keeps things going and is backed by 10W fast charging. The smartphone runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 out of the box.