Realme X50 Pro 5G unveiled in India for Rs. 37,999: Specs, Features & Availability

The Chinese smartphone maker Realme has now finally unveiled the Realme X50 Pro 5G, beating the Vivo iQOO to be the first 5G smartphone in India. The phone houses top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, a 90Hz display and 65W SuperDart flash charging amongst other features. Let’s have a look at detailed specs of the device.

Realme X50 Pro 5G Specs & Features

The Realme X50 Pro 5G comes with a 6.44-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, sourced from Samsung. The panel gets a high refresh rate of 90Hz, an aspect ratio of 20:9 and supports HDR10+ and DCI-P3 colour gamut. It also houses an in-display fingerprint scanner and flaunts a dual punch-hole camera design.

Under the hood, the device gets powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes in 6/128GB, 8/128GB and 12/256GB RAM and storage (UFS 3.0) variants.

For photography, the Realme X50 Pro 5G gets a total of four cameras at the rear. The module comprises of a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel telephoto camera, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The telephoto lens can aid for 5x hybrid optical zoom and up to 20x hybrid zoom.

For selfies, there’s a 32MP Sony IMX616 sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. Both these sensors are housed in the punch-hole module given on the top left corner up front.

On the software front, the phone runs Realme UI based on Android 10. All of this is backed by a 4,200mAh battery which supports 65W FlashDart charger, bundled with the box. The device is touted to charge from 0 to 100 per cent in under 35 minutes.

Amongst other features, the phone also has 5D Stereoscopic Ice Cooling Pro technology, tactile linear motor and Hi-res certificated dual surround-sound speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. Connectivity features on the device include Dual Sim dual Standby (with either of the sims on 5G network while the other one at 4G) and WiFi 6. Note that 5G is yet to arrive in India, and as of now, the consumers won’t be able to enjoy the 5G capabilities of the device.

Pricing, Availability

The Realme X50 Pro has been priced at Rs. 37,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The 8/128GB and 12/256GB models will retail for Rs. 39,999 and Rs. 44,999, respectively. The device will go on sale in Moss Green and Red Rust colour variants via Flipkart and realme.com starting from 6 pm on February 24.