realme X3 Super Zoom latest update released

Ads

realme, world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has started rolling out realme UI 3.0 open beta for the users of realme X3 Super Zoom following the realme UI 3.0 (Android 12) roadmap.

realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. The early access program aims to invite fans to experience the realme UI new features based on Android 12 for the first time.

The update also reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. Continuing the trend, realme X3 Super Zoom began fetching UI 3.0 open beta updates on August 3, 2022. The latest Open Beta version will be chosen as the stable version and rolled out to all users. realme X3 Super Zoom launched on June 30, 2020 comes with a touchscreen of 6.60 inches that has a resolution of 1080×2400 pixels and 399 PPI pixel density. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor and is coupled with 12GB RAM that provides you lag-free performance.

Ads

realme UI 3.0 will stay true to the product’s inspiration of seamless fun while also improving functionality, fluency, customizability, security, and privacy, all of which are important to young users. realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 brings unlimited customization options to meet Gen Z’s rich imagination and creativity. It introduces a refreshing look with Fluid Space Design and Sketchpad AOD, new features to help protect your privacy, and improvements across the entire system to make your realme smartphone experience faster, fluid and fun.

For more information:

realme X3 Super Zoom: https://c.realme.com/in/post- details/1554689466021482496