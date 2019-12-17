Realme X2 with Snapdragon 730G launched in India: Priced unbelievably at Rs. 16,999

Realme has now finally unveiled the Realme X2 and Realme Buds Air, as scheduled today, at an event held in New Delhi, India. The X2 has been launched for a starting price of Rs. 16,999 while the Air Buds are priced at Rs. 3,999. Besides, the company has also announced new Realme Paysa and Realme UI.

Realme X2: Specs, Features

As expected, the Realme X2 comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen having a Full-HD+ resolution of 1080×2340 pixels, 19:5:9 aspect ratio and 91.9% screen-to-body ratio. The display gets a water-drop notch on top and bears an in-display fingerprint scanner underneath. It is further protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and flaunts Low-Brightness Flicker-Free Eye Care.

Under the hood, the device gets powered by 8nm-based octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC which is a gaming-centric chip, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU. It comes in a total of three RAM and storage (UFS 2.1) variants- 4/64GB, 6/128GB and 8/128GB. There’s also a provision to expand storage up to 256GB using microSD card.

For photography, there’s a quad-camera setup at the rear. This includes a 64-megapixel camera paired with a 119-degree wide 8-megapixel camera, a 2-megapixel 4cm macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. For selfies, there’s a 32-megapixel front camera, housed in the notch.

Notably, the company is using the Samsung GW1 sensor with f/1.8 aperture and 1/1.72 sensor size as its primary camera. Camera features include 4K video recording at 30fps, 960fps slow motion and EIS for both front and rear.

As of now, the phone runs on ColorOS 6.1 based on Android 9 Pie. However, Realme has shown a glimpse of new Realme UI based on Android 10 that’ll bear dynamic look, clean UI, and redesigned icons. It is said to arrive on Realme 3 Pro and other phones starting January 2020.

Powering the device is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 with fast charger bundled in the box. Other specs include USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, GPS, dual Nano and microSD card slots.

Realme Buds Air

Realme Buds Air is the company’s first pair of truly wireless earbuds that resembles the Apple AirPods not only in terms of design but also in some of the features. For starters, it looks like AirPods and gets USB Type-C port for faster-wired charging and Qi wireless charging for convenience.

The company has touted combined battery life of 17 hours while the earbuds can individually go up to three hours at a stretch. The earbuds employ 12mm drivers and offer dual-mic setup for noise-free call quality. Realme has also added a low latency Gaming mode that will provide better audio transmission while gaming.

Additionally, the Buds Air has also been equipped with some smart features such as wear detection, touch controls and support for voice assistants. The company says that if you lose any of the earbuds or the case, you go to the Realme service centre and get a new one. Plus, they’ll soon introduce a 10W wireless charging pad for users.

Price in India, Availability

The Realme X2 price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the 4/64GB variant. Whereas, the 6/128GB and 8/128GB versions have been priced at Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. The phone will be available exclusively on Flipkart in three colour options- Pearl White, Pearl Blue and Pearl Green with sales starting 12 PM, Dec 20.

The Realme Buds Air, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 3,999. It is offered in Black, White and Yellow colour options and is already up for sale via Realme.com and Flipkart.