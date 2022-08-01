realme Watch 3 go on sale starting 2 August 2022, 12 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart

Ads

realme, the world’s fastest-growing technology brand, today announced the availability and sale date for the largest screen Bluetooth calling smartwatch in its segment- realme Watch 3. The realme Watch 3 comes with a 1.8’’ Horizon Curved Display, a large 340mAh battery that can last up to 7 days, over 110+ fitness modes, and health monitors including heart rate and SpO2 monitoring.

The first sale of realme Watch 3 is scheduled for August 2, 12 noon onwards on flipkart.com, realme.com & mainline channels. The realme Watch 3 will be available in two color straps- black and grey. Buyers can avail INR 500 instant discount on the first sale bringing the price down to INR 2999.

The realme Watch 3 is the largest screen Bluetooth calling smartwatch in its segment. It comes with a bright, super large, full touch screen display of 1.8”, and a professional AI noise cancellation algorithm. It features a vacuum-plated reflective metallic frame and its curved design keeps the mid-frame thin, giving the whole watch a slimmer and lighter look. The watch is equipped with a 340mAh high efficient battery which can last up to 7 days. For the sportsman inside you, the realme Watch 3 comes with 110+ Sports Modes including outdoor running, boxing, rowing machine, Golf, Strength Training, Elliptical, Outdoor cycle, and yoga among others. Users can also rely on the realme Watch 3 for accurate health monitoring such as SpO2 level, heart rate levels, stress monitoring and sleep quality. Featuring over 100 stylish watch faces, the realme Watch 3 comes with IP68 Water Resistance and will be available for users in two colors – Black and Grey. Priced at INR 3499, realme Watch 3 will go on sale starting August 2, 12 noon on flipkart.com, realme.com and mainline channels.

Price and sale details of realme Watch 3

Product Color Price Offer Price Sales date and offers realme Watch 3 Black and Grey INR 3499 INR 2999 August 2 12:00 noon onwards on flipkart.com, realme.com & mainline channels