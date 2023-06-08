realme unveils the realme 11 Pro series 5G, the newest addition to the number series with cutting-edge features and leap-forward technology starting from INR 23,999

The realme 11 Pro Series 5G exhibits a premium master design at the realme Design Studio in collaboration with former Gucci designer , Matteo Menotto.

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G featuring the world’s first 200MP camera with 4X lossless Zoom with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and SuperZoom. It is equipped with a 120Hz curved vision display, 100W SuperVOOC chargingwith massive 5000mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset. realme 11 Pro + 5G comes in three colors: Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black, and will come in two storage variants: 8GB+256GB, priced at INR 27,999 and 12GB+256GB, priced at INR 29,999

The realme 11 Pro 5G features the flagship-level 120 Hz curved vision display, complemented by India’s first 2160 Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming. It is equipped with MediaTekDimensity 7050 5G Chipset, a 100MP OIS ProLight Camera, a 67W SUPERVOOC Charge with a huge 5000mAh Battery,. realme 11 Pro 5G comes in three colors: Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black, and will come in three storage variants: 8GB+128GB, priced at INR 23,999, 8GB+256GB, priced at 24,999, and 12GB+256GB, priced at 27,999. The Oasis Green color will be available in the market July 2023 onwards.

Buyers can avail flat INR 1500 on the realme 11 Pro 5G(8GB+128GB) with bank offers, upto INR 1500 off on exchange and users can avail of No Cost EMI for up to 6 months* on realme.com and Flipkart.com. Additionally, you can avail 6 Months No cost EMI + Up 12 Months EMI on our stores near you. For the realme 11 Pro 5G (8GB+256GB) and realme 11 Pro 5G (12GB+256GB) users can avail No Cost EMI for up to 12 months* on realme.com and Flipkart.com & can get upto INR 500 off on exchange through realme website. Users can avail 6 Months No cost EMI + Up 12 Months EMI on our stores near you.

For the realme 11 Pro+ 5G (8GB+256GB) buyer will get flat INR 2000 off with bank offers, upto INR 2000 off on exchange and No Cost EMI for up to 6 months* on realme.com and Flipkart.com. Additionally, buyers can avail 6 Months No cost EMI + Up 12 Months EMI on our stores near you. On realme 11 Pro+ 5G (12GB+256GB) buyers can avail No Cost EMI for up to 12 months* on realme.com & Flipkart can get upto INR 500 off on exchange through realme website. Additionally, users can avail 6 Months No cost EMI + Up 12 Months EMI on our stores near you.

New Delhi, June 08, 2023 – realme, the Most Trusted Technology Brand and the Most Reliable Smartphone Service Provider in India, today announced the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, the newest addition to the flagship Number Series. The realme Number Series, which is crafted to provide users with an unrivaled experience, has been adored by users worldwide, with over 50 million users globally and 32 million users in India, and the number is increasing significantly. The realme 11 Pro Series 5G introduces two standout smartphones: the realme 11 Pro+ 5G and the realme 11 Pro 5G.

With the ‘Dare to Leap’ spirit, realme takes a leap to the next level by consistently redefining its brand and relentlessly pushing the limits in terms of innovation and design. The realme 11 Pro Series 5G, Flagship Disruptor with Pro-level 200 MP SuperZoom Camera takes a significant leap forward in technology, offering users an elevated level of performance, cutting-edge features, groundbreaking innovations, and an immersive user experience.

realme is always at the forefront of introducing innovative technologies and designs to its users. For the realme 11 Pro Series 5G, to provide the users with the best-in-class premium experience, realme Design Studios has collaborated with the renowned former Gucci print and textile designer, Matteo Menotto. Through this collaboration, realme has aimed to infuse the essence of sophistication and craftsmanship.

Commenting on the launch, Sreehari, Product manager, realme India said, “Our realme Number Series has garnered immense admiration and love from our users in India as well as globally, since its inception. With the commitment to providing users with leap-forward technology, we have constantly pushed our boundaries toward innovation with cutting-edge features, exceptional performance, and design. The realme 11 Pro Series 5G truly showcases our commitment to innovation and design excellence and captures the essence of our brand.. As a testament to our commitment to excellence, the Number Series has consistently pushed boundaries, setting new benchmarks in the smartphone industry and our goal is to become the No. 1 smartphone series in the Mid-Premium segment within the next 5 years. The realme 11 Pro Series 5G continues this legacy, providing our users with a leap-forward experience that exceeds their expectations. We are thrilled to bring this remarkable smartphone to our customers and invite them to embark on an extraordinary journey with realme.”

The price and sale date of realme 11 Pro series 5G are as below:

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Variant Colors Price Offer Price Sale Date realme 11 Pro+ 5G (8GB+ 128GB) Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black INR 27,999 INR 25,999 (INR 2000 Flat Bank offer discount*/ INR 2000 off on exchange*) No Cost EMI upto 6 months 15 June 2023 Available at realme.com, Flipkart and stores near you realme 11 Pro+ 5G (12GB+ 256GB) INR 29,999 INR 29,499 (INR 500 off on exchange*) No Cost EMI upto 12 month

realme 11 Pro 5G Variant Colors Price Offer Price Sale Date realme 11 Pro 5G (8GB+ 128GB) Sunrise Beige and Astral Black (The Oasis Green color will be available in the market July 2023 onwards) INR 23,999 INR 22,499 (INR 1500 Flat Bank offer discount*) No Cost EMI upto 6 months 16 June 2023 Available at realme.com, Flipkart and stores near you realme 11 Pro 5G (8GB+ 256GB) INR 24,999 INR 24,499 (INR 500 off on exchange*) No Cost EMI upto 6 months realme 11 Pro 5G (12GB+ 256GB) INR 27,999 INR 27,499 (INR 500 off on exchange*) No Cost EMI upto 6 months

Key features of realme 11 Pro+ 5G

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G offers a powerful camera system, a high-refresh-rate display, impressive performance, a premium design, and advanced charging capabilities. It features the world’s first 200 MP camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), SuperZoom, and a 32 MP Sony selfie camera, offering a truly unparalleled mobile photography experience. With a 120 Hz curved vision display and 2160 Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming, it provides users with a smooth and immersive visual experience. Also, the smartphone supports 100W SuperVOOC charging technology, which, combined with its 5000mAh battery capacity, offers extended usage time and fast-charging capabilities, allowing the smartphone to charge up to 100% capacity in just 26 minutes. The realme 11 Pro + 5G comes in three stunning colors: Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black. The premium Leather finish was designed by realme Design Studio in collaboration with former GUCCI designer Matteo Menotto.

Zoom to the next level with the world’s first 200MP camera with OIS SuperZoom and 4X lossless zoom

The realme 11 Pro+ 5G stands out as the hero smartphone, primarily due to its outstanding camera capabilities. The smartphone has the leap-forward power of a 200 MP OIS SuperZoom camera, an upgraded Samsung ISOCELL HP3 SuperZoom sensor, and a 32 MP Sony selfie camera. It also features the industry’s first 4x lossless zoom, 2X portrait mode, and Auto-zoom Technology and supports 200 MP direct output, offering an unparalleled photography experience and allowing users to capture stunning photos with remarkable clarity and detail. With various creative camera modes such as SuperOIS, Street Photography Mode, Night Mode featuring Moon Mode, Starry Sky Mode, and Super Nightscape, the smartphone empowers users to unleash their creativity and capture every moment with precision.

100W SUPERVOOC Charge with a massive 5000mAh Battery: The realme 11 Pro+ 5G comes with a combination of 100W SUPERVOOC Charge and a massive 5000mAh battery that can improve charging experiences in various scenarios with great endurance. The smartphone can achieve 17% capacity within 3 minutes of charging and 100% capacity within 26 minutes of charging. The 5000 mAh high-capacity battery can ensure long-term battery life in heavy usage with longevity that exceeds the industry’s current average level. The battery is equipped with the first full-link GaN 100W flash charge in the price segment, AI intelligent charging, and 38 levels of protection that ensure the safety of the high-power charging from the charger, the data cable, and the mobile phone charging port to the battery cell.

120 Hz Curved Vision Display with 2160Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming: First introduced in the realme 10 Pro Series, the realme 11 Pro+ 5G is also equipped with the flagship 120 Hz curved vision display with 2160 Hz PWM, the industry’s highest dimming frequency, and the first-ever 20,000-level automatic brightness adjustment. The 6.7-inch OLED curved screen has a screen proportion of 93.65% and supports up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a 2160 Hz PWM ultra-high-frequency dimming display. When the screen brightness is reduced to 90 nits or below, the smartphone will automatically switch to 2160 Hz PWM dimming mode to maintain accurate colors on display for a more comfortable eye experience. The dimming frequency is increased by 4.5 times compared to the conventional 480 Hz PWM in most smartphones.

Premium Vegan Leather Back design offering a luxury experience: The premium vegan leather back of the realme 11 Pro series is designed by the realme Design Studio in collaboration with the former designer of GUCCI, Matteo Menotto. Matteo Menotto has contributed his expertise to create a unique print that seamlessly integrates urban multi-fashion aesthetics into the exterior design of the realme 11 Pro Series, which aims to bring the sophistication and craftsmanship associated with leading luxury brands to young individuals worldwide.. The Sunrise Beige variant draws inspiration from the city of fashion, Milan, capturing the ethereal moment when sunlight delicately bathes classic buildings in a pale golden hue. The back of the realme 11 Pro+ 5G is adorned with premium vegan leather, providing a luxurious leather touch, resistance to stains, and enhanced durability. The hand-made 3D stitching design accentuates a more defined and realistic outline, while the 3D woven texture, reminiscent of fashionable clothing, adds a touch of elegance, intricacy, and trendy appeal..

realme UI 4.0: The realme 11 Pro+ 5G comes with the new realme UI 4.0, which allows users to enjoy smarter and more improved efficient experiences.

Key features of realme 11 Pro 5G

The realme 11 Pro 5G offers a high-refresh-rate curved display with advanced dimming technology, powerful performance, a high-resolution camera with OIS, fast charging capabilities, a long-lasting battery, and a premium design. Just like the realme 10 Pro series, it features the flagship-level 120 Hz curved vision display, complemented by India’s first 2160 Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming, providing enhanced display performance. The smartphone houses a Dimensity 7050 5G chip that ensures smooth performance. The realme 11 Pro 5G is equipped with a 100 MP camera with OIS ProLight technology that allows for clear and stabilized images. Further, it supports 67W SUPERVOOC charging technology with a massive 5000mAh battery, providing ample power for extended usage. The smartphone showcases a premium design with a vegan leather finish designed by the realme Design Studio in collaboration with former Gucci Print and Textile Designer, Matteo Menotto.

120 Hz Curved Vision Display with 2160Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming: First introduced in the realme 10 Pro Series, the realme 11 Pro 5G is also equipped with the flagship 120Hz curved vision display with 2160 Hz PWM, the industry’s highest dimming frequency, and the first-ever 20,000-level automatic brightness adjustment. The 6.7-inch OLED curved screen has a screen proportion of 93.65% and supports up to a 120 Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a 2160 Hz PWM ultra-high-frequency dimming display. When the screen brightness is reduced to 90 nits or below, the smartphone will automatically switch to 2160 Hz PWM dimming mode to maintain accurate colors on display for a more comfortable eye experience. The dimming frequency is increased by 4.5 times compared to the conventional 480 Hz PWM in most smartphones.

Powered by Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset: realme 11 Pro 5G is equipped with the Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset, providing reliable and smooth performance for a seamless user experience. The octa-core processor comprises two A78 2.6GHz cores and six A55 2.0GHz cores, delivering powerful and efficient performance. The chipset features a 64-bit CPU offering a main frequency as high as 2.6 GHz with flagship architecture, which enhances power efficiency. The TSMC 6nm advanced process provides excellent graphics processing capabilities and ultra-low power consumption. The performance can ensure smooth running and deliver an immersive visual experience for gaming and multimedia. The realme 11 Pro 5G is rated A by TÜV SÜD for 48-month system fluency and supports the Dash memory engine, which ensures smooth and faster switching and start-up of apps.

100MP OIS ProLight Camera: The realme 11 Pro 5G features a 100MP OIS ProLight Camera with Ultra Clear Mode, bringing the user ultimate clarity in photos. It comes with optical image stabilization (OIS) technology, which enhances the images, forming a more stable and clear image. The camera also features 2x lossless single-lens zoom and auto zoom technology. With Super NightScape mode and the World’s First Street Photography Mode 4.0, the realme 11 Pro 5G houses many creative camera features that allow users to unleash their creativity and capture stunning photos.

67W SUPERVOOC Charge and Massive 5000mAh Battery: realme 11 Pro 5G comes equipped with 67W SUPERVOOC Charge and a massive 5000mAh battery, offering users long-lasting power. The smartphone sports 2:1 dual charge pump technology, which charges the battery to a full 100% charge in about 47 minutes and 50% charging in 18 minutes and 21 seconds. realme 11 Pro 5G comes with 38 levels of protection and intelligent five-core protections, including adapter overload protection, SUPERVOOC charge condition identification protection, interface overload protection, overcurrent protection, overvoltage protection, and battery fuse protection technologies.

Premium Vegan Leather Back design finish offering a luxury experience: The back design of the realme 11 Pro 5G showcases a premium design with a vegan leather finish. The back, designed by realme Design Studio in collaboration with former Gucci print and textile designer Matteo Menotto, offers a luxury texture and adds a touch of sophistication to the smartphone.

Color Variant:

The realme 11 Pro 5G comes in three color variants: Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green, and Astral Black, which showcase a premium design with a vegan leather finish. The Oasis Green color will be available in the market July 2023 onwards.

realme UI 4.0

The realme 11 Pro 5G comes with the new realme UI 4.0, which allows users to enjoy smarter and more improved efficient experiences