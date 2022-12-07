realme UI 4.0 officially rolling out, bringing brand-new real design and Private Safe features

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand and India’s first brand to launch a 5G-enabled smartphone, has announced that realme 10 Pro series will be the first batch of phones with realme UI 4.0 out of box. As one of the first operating systems based on the newly released Android 13, realme UI 4.0 incorporates a number of key Android 13 features while improving four key areas: design, interaction, fluidity and security, to provide a comfortable and seamless user experience.

real Design and Visual Changes

Considering the overwhelming number of apps users interact with on a daily basis, a more intuitive set of app icons have been designed for users to understand what they stand for at first glance. The new realme UI 4.0 adopts a card-style layout, clustering different segments of information as well as the new control center in these ‘cards’. In addition, users can optimize card-styled control centers to quickly get key information. realme UI 4.0 also provides the blossom wallpaper and shadow-reflective clock for a more dynamic interface.

Trendsetting Interaction

Smart interaction facilitates users’ daily operations and makes their phone experience more personal. realme UI 4.0 introduces some exciting features to AOD, such as the smart music AOD. For example, when you are listening to your favorite songs on Spotify, you can see the music player even without unlocking your phone. It also recommends 4 playlists that you may like according to the algorithm.If you double-tap the AOD, the music player automatically turns itself into an interactive panel where you can play back, pause, or play forward.

realme UI 4.0 innovatively employs Bitmoji which includes more diverse and personalized AOD emoji animations, and can showcase the estimated user’s specific behavior and status in the real world in an AOD way to bring more fun.

Efficient Lifestyle

The basic system functions have been greatly enhanced in realme UI 4.0. The new powerful Dynamic Computing Engine boosts the overall performance and reduces the power consumption of the system, providing users with a long-lasting and smooth experience. As a result, the overall performance has been improved by 10%, while the battery life during gaming has increased by 4.7%.

Apart from performance, realme has made optimizations in animations as well with the latest Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, which has been enhanced to provide a more intuitive experience as you scroll through or switch between applications using your realme devices. Moreover, the smart home function provides well-suited operations. By this, users can get one-step access to apps in large folders on the home screen directly.

realme improves adaptive layouts with new features, such as the new waterfall content self-adaption, one-side navigation bar, and adaptive controls to realize more visual & interactive consistency and full use of screen space.

Privacy Protection

realme UI 4.0 comes with a brand-new privacy tool called Private Safe based on Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), providing a full range of privacy protection services.

Additionally, realme UI 4.0 has developed a new feature called ‘Auto Pixelate.’ Users are able to auto-pixelate their personal information on the screenshots taken from some frequently used instant messaging apps including Whatsapp and Messenger with one simple click, leaving all the concerns of revealing personal information behind.

Updates of 2022 realme Widget Co-Creation Project

Before the official release of realme UI 4.0, realme had opened up the 2022 realme widget UI Co-creation project where global fans and UI designers were invited to create interactive and innovative designs for realme UI 4.0. The project has received more than 1,500 creative entries from 15 countries globally till now.

The adopted ideas will be announced on 8th December 2022 – during the launch of realme 10 Pro 5G Series in India. Also, realme UI team will cooperate with authors and creators to design and implement new widgets into realme UI 4.0, so all global users can experience the awesome ideas through the OTA upgrade.