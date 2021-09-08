Realme to launch Realme Pad, Realme 8s 5G, 8i, and a pair of speakers tomorrow

Realme seems to have hit upon a launching spree, having quite a few products lined up for launch in the coming days. These include a diverse portfolio comprising of the Realme Pad, the company’s first tablet offering, the Realme 8s 5G and Realme 8i smartphones along with a pair of Bluetooth speakers, the Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker, and the Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker. The Chinese manufacturer is all set to go for a digital launch of the above products tomorrow, September 9, 2021, from 12:30 PM onwards. The launch will be held on the company’s YouTube and Facebook channels.

While the company has sent out invites for the launch event, here is a brief introduction of all the products set for launch tomorrow.

Realme Pad

The Realme Pad is going to be the company’s first attempt at a tablet PC but the company is already aiming high. The tablet is set to come with advanced features and a super-slim build, which the company is flaunting to be just 6.9 mm. The tablet will also boast of an Ultra-Wide Display with WUXGA+ immersive technology surrounded by super-thin bezels on all sides.

The tablet will be featuring an Helio G80 Processor at its core to allow for top-notch performance. Keeping the lights on will be a 7100 mAh battery which Realme said will allow for 12 Hrs of video playback time and 65 days of standby time. The battery will be supported by an 18 W quick charge feature.

Realme 8s 5G

The upcoming Realme 8s 5G is set to be the world’s first smartphone to come powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processor. It is set to be the first 6nm processor that has a clock speed of 2.4 GHz besides having an impressive AnTuTu score of 390,000. The smartphone will also come across as a thin and light smartphone, measuring just 8.1 mm while tipping the scales at 191 gms. The smartphone will have a max of 13 GB RAM expansion thanks to the Dynamic RAM expansion technology the phone supports and should allow for faster performance.

Realme 8i

The Realme 8i is going to be special in being the first smartphone in India to come powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor. It has a rating of 2.05 GHz along with an AnTuTu score of 350,391. Further, the G96 is special in it being the only one in the G9X series that supports a 120 Hz refresh rate while also being able to support the first Realme smartphone whose display brightness can reach as low as just 1 nit. While this will lead to a much smoother gaming experience, the 120 Hz display will also have half a dozen refresh rate settings for conserving power.

Realme Cobble Bluetooth Speaker

The speaker comes with a nice cobble shape and hence it’s naming. The speaker otherwise features a 5W Dynamic Bass Boost Driver, 88ms super-low latency with gaming mode, stereo pairing along with 3 equalizers pre-sets to allow for a superior musical experience. For power, the speaker comes with a 1500 mAh battery that can support 9 hours of playback time.

Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker

As its name implies, the Realme Pocket Bluetooth Speaker is the more portable version and weighs just 113 grams. The speaker comes with a 3W Dynamic Bass Boost driver along with other convenience features such as 3 equalizer presets, stereo pairing, and IPX5 water-resistant certification. It supports 6 hours of playback time and is compatible with Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to the base station.