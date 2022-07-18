Realme To Launch Pad X, Watch 3, Monitor, And More In India On July 26

Ads

As we gear up to add new offerings to our AIoT portfolio with the realme Pad X, realme Pencil and realme Keyboard, we are thrilled to share with you that these are not the only new products we will be unveiling on Tuesday, July 26 2022.

realme over the last two years has successfully introduced numerous new products in various categories including its wearables and hearables category. To provide even more choices to the users, the brand is now set to bring in some additions to these categories with the all-new realme Watch 3, realme Flat monitor, realme Buds Air 3 Neo and realme Buds Wireless 2S.

The realme Watch 3 will be the segment’s largest screen Bluetooth calling smartwatch and will sport a chic design – well in line with the personality of our users.

The realme Buds Air 3 Neo will be our budget audio superstar, featuring AI ENC noise-cancelling for calls and long battery life for a seamless listening experience.



The realme Buds Wireless 2S is a classic addition to the portfolio for those who have a never-ending love for neckband headphones.