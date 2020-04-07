Realme to launch 43″ & 55″ LED TVs along with a Soundbar [Exclusive Leaks]

Realme teased their SmartTV launch plans last month, while the products were to be launched by the end of April. The current lockdown due to COVID-19 meant pushing the launches back at least a month.

Now we are hearing from our sources that the launch should be expected towards the end of Q2. Along with this, we are being told that the brand is looking to launch just models currently, a 43 and a 55-inch model with other sizes to follow soon. These will be running the latest version of AndroidTV at their core with a light skin on top.

This could be a forked version of RealmeOS that is being pushed to the lastest Realme smartphone models. The TV will be powered by Amlogic chips. Along with the TV, the brand will also be launching a soundbar. While internally there are two models being looked at, one with an external subwoofer and without it. Our source tells us that a standalone soundbar has will more likely be the finalized product.

As per the design drawings that we got, the soundbar will be 32-inches in length complementing the 43-inch TV model. The buttons will be placed on the sides while the ports can be found on the back. For ease of use, Realme will be supplying a basic remote with the volume and input selection buttons. The planned sound output could be around 40W as indicated by the source.

We would be hearing more about the products as the launch nears, for pricing and more info, visit our partner for this story 247Techie.