realme to be the World’s first smartphone brand to mass produce 240W fast charging technology with its upcoming realme GT Neo 5

realme, the most trusted technology brand, will be the first brand in the industry to mass produce the 240W fast charging technology with the launch of realme GT Neo 5.. realme GT Neo 5 will also have a transparent RGB lighting system on the back, providing an industry leading level formula of trendy design and tech innovation.

Commenting on the announcement Mr. Madhav Sheth – CEO realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said, “Continuing with our commitment to empowering the youth through leap-forward technologies, we have always offered at least one leap-forward feature with every flagship product. And this time, we are excited to announce that the 240W fast charging technology will be introduced in the global market soon with realme’s next flagship smartphone realme GT 3

World’s First Mass Produced 240W Fast Charging

With fast charging as its key product highlight, the realme GT Neo 5 will elevate charging power to its peak with the world’s fastest 240W fast charging – presenting the fastest charging power under USB Type-C standard. With a charging capacity 10 times faster than standarding charging , the realme GT Neo 5 will just need 30 seconds of charging for two hours of continuous phone calls.

Apart from this, realme GT Neo 5 will also feature three industry’s first charging technology: 240W fast charging architecture, the industry’s first 12A custom charging cable, and the world’s first 240W dual GaN mini charger.

realme GT Neo 5 will be equipped with a 4600mAh 10C ultra-thin electrode battery. It is also the first smartphone with 200W and above charging power certified by TÜV Rheinland for battery longevity. It offers more than 80% battery capacity after a 1600 charging cycle, double the industry standard. The certification also includes over 60 layers of safety protection to ensure a safe charging system.

Refine Interface Design with Trendy RGB Lighting System

In terms of design, realme GT Neo5 stands out with a bold transparent RGB pulse lighting interface on the back. With ground-breaking innovation in color, material, and craftsmanship, realme will bring the iconic transparent RGB design in smartphone gaming. Through the transparent window, users will be able to see a metal plate for the chipset with a customized logo design, a part of the mainboard, an NFC sensor, and a C-shaped RGB lighting ring.

The highly customizable lighting system will make realme GT Neo 5 an interesting smartphone. Whether it’s for charging, gaming, notifications, or more, the lighting system can be personalized with numerous lighting effects.

realme GT Neo 5 will also adopt a self-developed coating technology to mix two completely different finishes – matte and glossy finish in one case. It’s also combined with different elements of translucent glass, black coating on a glossy surface along with AG matte finish, and a mirror-like texture in one phone, to achieve a unique visual aesthetic and an exceptional grip.