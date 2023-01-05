realme to be the world’s first smartphone brand to launch 240W fast charging technology

realme, the most trusted technology brand has officially announced that their upcoming flagship smartphone will support the 240W fastest charging speed under Type- C standard. realme will be the industry’s first smartphone brand to launch 240W fast charging technology globally.

The cutting-edge charging solution is set to ensure a safe and fast charging, enhancing the overall user experience. Innovative 240W charging architecture features a safe, low-voltage charging solution supported with a super high power conversion rate of 98.7%. Taking a leap ahead realme would also be launching world’s first 12A charging cable, the highest standard cable in the industry and world’s first 240W dual GaN charging solution.

realme is taking fast charging to another level, following its spree of offering the best in fast charging technology. Introducing fast charging to the mid-range segment, realme came up with 67W fast charging in 2021 with its number series. realme was also the first brand in the industry to introduce 150W fast charging in early 2022 with its one of the most popular realme GT Neo 3, that achieved a groundbreaking 20-minute charging time from 0 to 100%.

Moving ahead with its Dare to Leap spirit, realme is all set to revolutionize the smartphone industry with the introduction of Innovative 240W charging architecture.