realme TechLife Buds T100, realme 9, realme C35, realme C31, narzo 50A Prime receive new OTA Changelog update for September 2022

realme, India’s fastest-growing brand, has rolled out the new OTA Changelog for September 2022 for the users of realme TechLife Buds T100, realme 9, realme C35, realme C31, narzo 50A Prime. The update offers new security patches and improves system performance in some scenarios. The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its users.

The latest additions to the rollout of the new OTA Changelog update is the realme C31 and C35 launched in March 2022, realme 9 and narzo 50A Prime launched in April 2022 and the realme TechLife Buds T100 that were launched in August, 2022.

These devices are power packed with cutting-edge features and this OTA update will improve the overall user experience. Whereas the upgrade for realme’s most affordable stem design TWS Buds – realme TechLife Buds T100 will enhance the consumer satisfaction. The OTA update is being rolled out in a phased manner, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users today, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

The changelog reads as below:

realme TechLife Buds T100

Firmware Version: 1.1.0.58

Minimum Supported APP Version: 2.0.620.1714

System

Optimized some interactive functions to improve user experience.

For additional information visit: https://c.realme.com/in/post-details/1569548770171981824

realme 9

UI Version: RMX3521_11_A.26

Security

Integrates the August 2022 Android security patch.

System

Optimized system stability, improved user experience.

Fixed the clock display format issue in individual scenes.

Camera

Optimized the image clarity of the rear main camera 108MP.

For additional information visit: https://c.realme.com/in/post-details/1567814953446969344

realme C35

UI Version: RMX3511_11.A.51

Security

Integrates the August 2022 Android security patch.

System

Fixed some known issues and improved system stability.

For additional information visit: https://c.realme.com/in/post-details/1567459954124689408

realme C31

UI Version: RMX3501_11.A.41

Security

Integrates the August 2022 Android security patch.

System

Fixed some known issues and improved system stability.

For additional information visit: https://c.realme.com/in/post-details/1567460274007543808

narzo 50A Prime

UI Version: RMX3516_11.A.33

Security

Integrates the August 2022 Android security patch.

System

Fixed some known issues and improved system stability.

For additional information visit: https://c.realme.com/in/post-details/1567460699595182080