Realme just entered into the TV market with the launch of their Realme Smart TV. The TV has been launched in 32-inch HD Ready and 43-inch Full HD models. Both the models sport a bezel-less design with bezels as thin as 8.7mm with an edge-to-edge panel cover layer for a more immersive experience.

The TV feature a Chroma Boost Picture Engine that enhances the overall picture quality and improves the brightness, color, contrast, and clarity promising stunning visuals. It also comes pre-loaded with Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and Live Channel, with the ability to download more apps via the Google PlayStore. There are a set of two speakers on both the models producing a 24W output which the brand claims is best in class.

Realme Smart TV 43-inch and 32-inch specifications

43-inch (1920 × 1080 pixels) Full HD display with up to 400 nits peak brightness, 178-degree viewing angle, HDR 10

32-inch (1366 × 768 pixels) HD display with 178-degree viewing angle

7 display modes: Standard, Vivid, Sport, Movie, Game, Energy Saving

MediaTek Quad-Core Cortex A53 processor with Mali-470 MP3 GPU

1GB 2133MHz RAM, 8GB storage

Android TV 9.0 with Chromecast Built-in, Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Live channel

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI (1 contain ARC), 2 x USB, SPDIF, DVB-T2, Ethernet

Supports H.264, H.263, MPEG1/2/4, etc.

2 x 12W speakers, Dolby Audio

The Realme Smart TV 32-inch HD Ready model is priced at INR 12,999 while the 43-inch Full HD model costs INR 21,999. Both models will be available from Flipkart and realme.com starting from June 2nd.