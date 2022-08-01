realme PAD X, the only 5G tablet in the segment to go on sale starting 1 August 2022, 12 noon

Ads

realme, the world’s fastest-growing technology brand, today announced the availability and sale date for its first 5G tablet in this segment- realme Pad X. The realme Pad X is powered by a 6 nm Snapdragon 695 processor providing strong performance and brilliant image quality.

The first sale of realme Pad X is scheduled for August 1, 12 noon onwards on flipkart.com, realme.com & mainline channels. realme Pad X will be available in three storage variants 4GB+64GB (wifi) priced at INR 19,999, 4GB+64GB (wifi & 5G) at INR 25,999, 6GB+128GB(wifi & 5G) at INR 27,999 and will be available in two colors- Glacier Blue and Glowing Grey. Buyers can avail flat INR 2000 discount on SBI & HDFC Bank Cards during the first sale for the PAD X bringing the price down to INR 17,999 for 4GB 64GB wifi variant, INR 23,999 for 4GB 64GB Wifi+5G & INR 25,999 for 6GB 128GB Wifi+5G

realme PAD X, the first 5G tablet in the segment, It is powered by a 6 nm Snapdragon 695 processor providing strong performance and brilliant image quality. Featuring a 10.95’’ WUXGA+ Full View Display with TÜV Rheinland protection and a screen-to-body ratio of 84%+, the realme PAD X is full of industry-leading features.It comes with an innovative limelight function, revolutionizing the video calling experience for users. Its intelligent movement tracking helps in keeping the person in centre of the frame and the auto-framing feature simulates the focal length change when the camera is moving.The feature is available on Zoom, Google Meet, and Google Duo and will be available soon on others as well. It is also realme’s first tablet to support Multi-screen Collaboration and houses an 8340mAh battery, the largest battery capacity in the segment. It is equipped with a 33W dart charge and also supports reverse charging. Featuring Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos for amazing sound quality along, the realme PAD X boasts a 13MP Rear Camera and 105° 8MP Wide-angle Front Camera that takes clear and bright pictures. Available in two colors – Glacier Blue and Glowing Grey, the realme PAD X will have three variants – 4GB 64GB Wifi priced at INR 19,999, 4GB 64GB Wifi+5G priced at INR 25,999, and 6GB 128GB Wifi+5G priced at INR 27,999. The first sale for realme PAD X is scheduled for August 1, 12 noon onwards on flipkart.com, realme.com & mainline channels.