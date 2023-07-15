realme narzo 60 series 5G to go on sale starting 15th July 2023 at Midnight on Amazon.in and realme.com starting from INR 17,999

realme, the most reliable smartphone service provider in India, has recently announced the availability and sale date of its newly launched realme narzo 60 series 5G. The realme narzo 60 pro 5G is the first & the only smartphone in the segment which comes with 1 TB Storage. The realme narzo 60 Series 5G is a groundbreaking lineup that revolutionizes the smartphone industry with its cutting-edge features.

The first sale of the realme narzo 60 series 5G is scheduled for July 15, midnight, across realme.com and Amazon.in . For narzo 60 Pro 5G, buyers can avail of a flat INR 1500 Bank Offer on SBI Cards and ICICI bank cards and 6 months No Cost EMI on Amazon. in and realme.com For narzo 60 5G, the Buyers can avail of a coupon worth INR 1000 and 6 Months No Cost EMI on Amazon. in and realme.com . The Coupon on Amazon.in is valid for Prime Users only.

realme narzo 60 Pro 5G

realme narzo 60 Pro 5G is equipped with up to 12GB + 12GB of dynamic RAM and is the only smartphone in the segment with 1TB of ROM storage. The design of the smartphone is inspired from the Martian Horizon. It boasts a massive 5000mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC charging support and comes with 120Hz curved display and 100 MP OIS ProLight camera. The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G comes in two stunning colors: Mars Orange, Cosmic Black, and three storage variants: 8GB + 128GB which will be priced at INR 23999, 12GB + 256GB priced at INR 26999, and 12GB + 1TB priced at INR 29999.

realme narzo 60 5G

realme narzo 60 5G also showcases a Premium Vegan Leather and Martian Horizon design. The device offers a remarkable 90Hz Super AMOLED Display with 20,000-level auto brightness adjustment. The 64MP Street Photography Camera is equipped with 2X in-sensor zoom, DIS Snapshot, and 20X digital zoom, capturing stunning images with ease. Powered by the Dimensity 6020 5G Chipset, the narzo 60 5G gives you a worthwhile experience. The narzo 60 5G comes in two stunning colors: Mars Orange, and Cosmic Black, and two storage variants: The 8GB + 128GB is priced at INR 17999 and the 8GB + 256GB is priced at INR 19999.

realme narzo 60 Pro 5G Device Variant Colors Price First Sale Offer* First Sale Available on realme narzo 60 Pro 5G 8GB + 128GB Mars Orange and Cosmic Black INR 23,999 INR 1500 15, July 2023 00:00 hrs

(Midnight) Available at realme.com, Amazon India 12GB + 256GB INR 26,999 INR 1500 12GB + 1TB INR 29,999 INR 1500 *Users can avail of 1500 Bank Offer on SBI Cards and ICICI bank cards + 6 months No Cost EMI on Amazon.in and realme.com

realme narzo 60 5G Device Variant Colors Price First Sale Offer * First Sale Available on realme narzo 60 5G 8GB + 128GB Mars Orange and Cosmic Black INR 17,999 INR 1000 15, July 2023 00:00 hrs

(Midnight) Available at realme.com, Amazon India 8GB + 256GB INR 19,999 INR 1000 *Users can avail of a coupon worth INR 1000 + 6 Months No Cost EMI on Amazon.in and realme.com *Coupon on Amazon. in is valid for Prime Users only

