realme narzo 50i, realme narzo 20 & realme C11 latest update released

realme, India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has rolled out the June 2022 new OTA Changelog update for realme narzo 50i, realme narzo 20 and realme C11 users. The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. Continuing the trend, realme narzo 50i and realme narzo 20 that launched in September 2021 and September 2020 respectively are now fetching the June OTA Changelog update. realme C11 which launched in 2021 is also receiving the new OTA Changelog update for June 2022- which is dedicated to improving the overall user experience.

The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users today, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

The changelog reads as below:

realme narzo 50i

• UI Version: RMX3235_11.A.29

Security

• Integrates the June 2022 Android security patch

System

• Fixed some known issues and improved system stability

realme narzo 20

• UI Version: RMX2191_11.C.17

Security

• Integrates the May 2022 and June 2022 Android security patches

System

• Optimizes system performance and improves system stability

realme C11

• UI Version: RMX3231_11.A.79

Security

• Integrates the June 2022 Android security patch

System

• Fixed some known issues and improved system stability