realme narzo 50 pro 5G to go on sale from June 10

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, today announced the availability and sales date of its newest addition to its narzo series family – realme narzo 50 Pro 5G. The smartphone features the fastest 5G Processor in the segment, MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor and is the most powerful 5G gaming mid-ranger.

The first sale for realme narzo 50 Pro 5G is scheduled for June 10, 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Amazon & mainline channels. Buyers can avail flat INR 2000 instant discount on HDFC Debit cards, Credit Cards & EMI transactions bringing the price down to INR 19,999 for the 6GB+128GB & INR 21,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant.

realme narzo 50 Pro 5G

realme narzo 50 Pro 5G, most powerful 5G Gaming mid-ranger, is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G Processor, which uses the latest TSMC 6nm production process. The processor boosts the core frequency from 2.4 GHz to 2.5 GHz, ensuring faster app response, enhanced gaming experience and better-connected experience. Equipped with a 6.4 inches screen with a 90Hz Amoled Display and 360Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone features a in-display fingerprint scanner with heart rate detection which expedites the process further and ensures rapid unlocking of the smartphone. realme narzo 50 Pro 5G comes with a massive 5000mAh battery & 33W Dart charger which allows users to charge 50% in just 31 minutes and up to 100% in just 70 minutes.

realme narzo 50 Pro 5G also comes with Industry-leading Vapor Chamber Cooling System, uses a five-layer cooling system that provides up to 10 C temperature reduction in the core area. Its camera module consists of a 48MP Triple primary camera and a 16MP selfie camera to satisfy verified selfie needs. The realme narzo 50 Pro 5G has Dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, which delivers a deeper and more quality sound, boosting the user’s listening experience while gaming or watching movies. realme narzo 50 Pro 5G features a unique Dynamic RAM Expansion technology that allows narzo players to enjoy up to 5GB Dynamic RAM boosted performance over the original RAM on the smartphone. realme narzo 50 Pro 5G will be available in two dynamic colours – Hyper Blue and Hyper Black and in two storage variants 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB.

realme narzo 50 Pro 5G price and sales details: