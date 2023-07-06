realme launches the Stylish realme narzo 60 Series 5G and the revolutionary realme Buds Wireless 3, starting from INR 17,999 and INR 1799 respectively.

realme, the Most Reliable Smartphone Service Provider in India, unveiled its latest offerings today, the realme narzo 60 Series 5G and realme Buds Wireless 3. These newest additions to realme’s legacy of innovation are crafted to provide users with an unrivaled experience. The realme narzo 60 Series 5G introduces two standout smartphones: the realme narzo 60 Pro 5G and the realme narzo 60 5G, accompanied by the cutting-edge realme Buds Wireless 3 for an immersive audio experience.

With the ‘Dare to Leap’ spirit, realme takes a leap to the next level by consistently redefining its brand and relentlessly pushing the limits in terms of innovation and design. The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G is also the first and only smartphone in the segment with 1TB storage capacity, surpassing the growing needs and expectations of Indian consumers from the mid-premium segment.

The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G merges revolutionary technology with a cutting-edge design, establishing a fresh benchmark in the industry. As a part of realme’s Go Premium strategy, the realme narzo 60 Pro 5G is meticulously crafted specifically for the Indian market. It presents an uninterrupted and captivating user experience, powered by impressive performance, an awe-inspiring display, and innovative functionalities.

The realme narzo 60 Series 5G is dedicated to meeting the demands and aspirations of the Indian Next-Gen, solidifying its position as a pioneer in the field of next-generation technology.

The realme Buds Wireless 3, the next generation of neckband earphones designed to redefine users audio experience with a focus on delivering big-time bass. Built with a cutting-edge design and exceptional sound quality, these earbuds offer users an immersive audio experience like never before. With its impressive sound performance and innovative design, the realme Buds Wireless 3 exemplifies the brand’s commitment to delivering top-tier quality and exceptional value to its users, making it a standout choice in the world of wireless earphones.

Commenting on the launch, Manish Rana, Marketing Strategy Lead, realme narzo India said, “As realme continues to soar to new heights, we proudly present the realme narzo 60 Series 5G and the revolutionary realme Buds Wireless 3 earbuds, a testament to our ‘Dare to Leap’ spirit. With a relentless commitment to innovation and design, we have created the first-ever 1TB storage smartphone in the segment. This series represents a significant leap forward in technology, delivering unparalleled performance, groundbreaking features, and an immersive user experience. By democratizing large storage and adhering to our Go Premium strategy, we are excited to launch the narzo 60 Series 5G, designed exclusively for the dynamic and tech-savvy Indian Next-Gen. Paired with the realme Buds Wireless 3 earbuds, which offer crystal-clear sound, ergonomic design, and seamless connectivity, users can experience a new level of luxury and embrace the extraordinary features of this next-gen tech pioneer.”

Commenting on realme narzo 60 Series 5G, Mr. Ranjit Babu, Director, Wireless and Home Entertainment Amazon India said, “At Amazon, we are obsessed with working customers backwards. We believe that providing a wide selection of high-quality products is an important part of that commitment. And today, with the launch of the realme narzo 60 Series 5G, we are adding to the growing portfolio of the popular realme narzo series on Amazon.in. We are thrilled to launch these devices along with the realme Buds Wireless 3 on Prime Day, and are confident that this addition to our smartphone and TWS portfolio will bring joy to our customers, especially those who are tech-savvy and design forward.”

With its stunning next-gen design and display, both the realme narzo 60 Pro 5G and the realme narzo 60 5G have been carefully crafted to cater to the evolving needs of the tech-savvy customers who are seeking smartphones which are user-friendly, high on performance and design-forward. Furthermore, realme’s latest audio offering, the realme Buds Wireless 3 earbuds, brings an exceptional audio experience to users, combining cutting-edge technology and stylish design.

The price and sale date of realme narzo 60 Series 5G and realme Buds Wireless 3 are as below:

realme narzo 60 Pro 5G Device Variant Colors Price First Sale Offer * First Sale Available on realme narzo 60 Pro 5G 8GB + 128GB Mars Orange and Cosmic Black INR 23,999 INR 1500 15, July 2023 00:00 hrs

(Midnight) Available at realme.com, Amazon India 12GB + 256GB INR 26,999 INR 1500 12GB + 1TB INR 29,999 INR 1500 *Users can avail 1500 Bank Offer on SBI Cards and ICICI bank cards + 6 months No Cost EMI on Amazon.in and realme.com

realme narzo 60 5G Device Variant Colors Price First Sale Offer Sale Date Available on ealme narzo 60 5G 8GB + 128GB Mars Orange and Cosmic Black INR 17,999 INR 1000 15, July 2023 00:00 hrs (Midnight) Available at realme.com, Amazon India 8GB + 256GB INR 19,999 INR 1000 *Users can avail a coupon worth INR 1000 + 6 Months No Cost EMI on Amazon.in and realme.com

*Coupon on Amazon.in is valid for Prime Users only

realme Buds Wireless 3 Variant Colors Price First Sale Offer* Sale Date Available on realme Buds Wireless 3 Bass Yellow, Vitality White and Pure Black INR 1799 INR 1699 12, July 2023 12:00 pm Available at realme.com, Amazon India, Flipkart.in and stores near you *Users can avail a special first sale day offer of INR 100 on realme Buds Wireless 3

Key Features of realme narzo 60 Pro 5G

The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G stands out with its impressive 120Hz Curved Vision Display, providing a smooth and immersive visual experience. Powered by the Dimensity 7050 5G Chipset, it offers lightning-fast performance and seamless connectivity. With the 100MP OIS ProLight Camera, photography enthusiasts can capture stunning images with remarkable clarity. The phone features a 67W SUPERVOOC Charge and a massive 5000mAh battery, ensuring uninterrupted productivity. It offers ample storage with up to 12GB + 12GB Dynamic RAM and up to 1TB ROM. The narzo 60 Pro 5G boasts a premium Vegan Leather Design, adding elegance and individuality. It comes with realme UI 4.0, offering a seamless and personalized user experience. realme continues to redefine the smartphone industry with its innovative features.

120Hz Curved Display: The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G features a 6.7-inch OLED curved screen with a 93.65% screen proportion and the highest 120Hz refresh rate. It offers a 1.07 billion color display and 100% P3 wide color range. The resolution is 2412×1080 FHD+, with a contrast ratio of 5000000:1. The touch sampling rate is 360Hz, and the instantaneous touch sampling rate is 1260Hz.The device is equipped with 0.65mm second-generation tempered high-strength protective glass, providing durability. It has a global maximum brightness of 800 nits, a local peak brightness of 950 nits, and supports sunlight screen. The brightness is adjustable up to 20000 levels, and it has HDR 10+ certification.

The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G offers 2160Hz PWM ultra-high frequency dimming and a 20,000-level AI brightness adjustment, which reduces the need for manual adjustments. This provides a flicker-free display and enhances user comfort, especially in low light conditions.

It has two eye protection certificates from TÜV Rheinland, ensuring the absence of screen flickering and providing effective protection against visual fatigue. It also has low blue light eye protection certification, promoting effective eye care. The device boasts a turbocharged touch sampling rate of 1260Hz and 16x touch resolution, enhancing device responsiveness and accuracy for gaming and shooting performance.

Dimensity 7050 5G chipset: The flagship architecture features an 8-core 64-bit processor, including 2 ARM® Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.6GHz and 6 ARM® Cortex-A55 cores running at 2.0GHz. With a high frequency of 2.6GHz, the CPU delivers exceptional performance. It utilizes the advanced TSMC 6nm manufacturing process, ensuring efficient power usage and smooth execution of gaming applications. realme’s bandwidth instant technology incorporates intelligent preloading, asynchronous memory management, and APP breakpoint reading. These advancements enable faster application switching and startup, as well as the ability to run multiple active apps in the background. The dash memory engine ensures seamless multi-application switching without lag, even during gaming and background switching.

100MP OIS ProLight camera: realme narzo 60 Pro 5G comes with 100MP ultra clear mode with each pixel involved in the imaging, bringing ultimate clear photos.

The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G introduces cutting-edge 2x In-sensor Zoom technology, utilizing 12 million pixels from a 100-million-pixel sensor to capture high-resolution photos without the need for digital zoom. This ensures crystal-clear 2x zoom photos with no loss in quality. Additionally, the phone incorporates an Auto-zoom Technology, combining subject detection and automatic cropping models.

67W SUPERVOOC Charge and 5000mAh Battery: The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G comes with a powerful 67W SUPERVOOC Charge and a large 5000mAh battery, allowing it to fully charge in just 47 minutes and reach 50% charge in 18 minutes. The 2:1 dual charge pump solution offers a groundbreaking feature where the conversion efficiency between the two charge pumps reaches an impressive 98%. This results in rapid charging speeds, allowing for a complete 100% charge in just 47 minutes, and reaching 50% charge in a mere 18 minutes and 21 seconds..

Premium Vegan Leather design & Color Variant: The realme 60 Pro 5G flaunts a luxurious vegan leather design that sets it apart, providing a premium appearance. It is available in two colors: Cosmic black and Mars Orange, inspired by the Martian horizon, highlighting the phone’s premium look.

realme UI 4.0: The realme narzo 60 Pro 5G is equipped with the new realme UI 4.0, to bring users smarter and more efficient experiences.

Introducing Adaptive Sleep, a feature that minimizes manual interaction by keeping the screen active for a specific time, enabling hands-free usage. With privacy in mind, only the device owner can access and view notifications. During calls, the phone’s ringtone volume automatically decreases when the user looks at the screen, ensuring a seamless experience. By syncing the clock with the sun and moon positions, objects can appear illuminated at different times.

Key Features of realme narzo 60 5G

With the realme narzo 60 5G, realme brings extraordinary features to the mid-range segment. This smartphone sets a new standard as a mid-range pioneer with its high-end design, massive storage capacity, versatile camera capabilities, and a powerful chipset.

The smartphone showcases a premium Vegan Leather design that adds a touch of elegance, while the Martian Horizon design concept draws inspiration from the beauty of the Martian landscape.

The 90 Hz Super AMOLED Display ensures a smooth and immersive visual experience, while the 20,000 level auto brightness adjustment feature optimizes the display for any lighting condition. The 3D in-display fingerprint scanner provides convenient and secure unlocking, and the TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certificate ensures reduced eye strain during prolonged usage.

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 64MP Street Photography Camera, which captures stunning images with exceptional detail. With 2X in-sensor zoom, DIS Snapshot, and 20X digital zoom, users can effortlessly explore their creativity and capture moments from various perspectives.

Powering the realme narzo 60 5G is the Dimensity D6020 5G Chipset, delivering impressive performance and seamless connectivity. The device also incorporates Ultrasave power saving technology to optimize battery usage.

The realme narzo 60 series 5G phones are the first from realme to offer 1TB of storage capacity exclusively for the Indian market. With its exceptional features and capabilities, the realme narzo 60 Series 5G is set to redefine the mid-range smartphone experience.

realme Buds Wireless 3

The realme Buds Wireless 3 designed specifically for those seeking an extraordinary bass experience, these neckbands offer a cutting-edge design and deliver exceptional sound quality. With realme Buds Wireless 3, users can immerse themselves in an audio journey like never before.

The youth often prefer neckband-style wireless headphones due to their convenience and style. The realme Buds Wireless 3 offer a comfortable fit around the neck, eliminating the hassle of tangled wires or the risk of losing earbuds. It also provides easy access to controls and offers a longer battery life. The realme Buds Wireless 3 caters to the preferences of the youth, offering a trendy design, enhanced functionality, and a seamless audio experience for their on-the-go lifestyle.

The realme Buds Wireless 3 comes in three different colors: the Bass Yellow shade is ideal for people with confident and energetic personalities, Vitality White is suitable for those with intriguing and adaptable qualities and Pure Black caters to individuals who appreciate timeless elegance but also seek to make a unique impression among others. The realme Buds Wireless 3, features a 13.6 mm Dynamic Bass driver for rich bass, a 40-hour battery life, active noise cancellation, and a 360-degree spatial audio effect. Experience powerful sound, extended playtime, immersive noise cancellation, and a multidimensional audio experience with the realme Buds Wireless 3.