Realme had always made it known they are keen to diversify its product portfolio to include other smart devices apart from smartphones. Towards that, Realme TechLife, the division within the company that deals with smart home gadgets today announced the launch of four new products that, for a change, does not include a new smartphone. It is a beard trimmer, a hairdryer, and a pair of wired earphones that the company launched in the country today.

Together, they make up four products namely, Realme Beard Trimmer, Realme Beard Trimmer Plus, Realme Hair Dryer, and the Realme Buds 2 Neo. Here is a brief introduction to each of the products.

Realme Buds 2 Neo

The Realme Buds 2 Neo are wired earphones that come with an 11.2 mm dynamic driver. This makes it best suited for bass-heavy sound output. The earphones also come with a single button that allows you to play or pause the music or accept or reject calls. Realme also stated the wires have been designed to remain tangle-free.

The Realme Buds 2 Neo earphones are priced affordably at Rs. 499 and is available to buy from Flipkart, Amazon, and Realme online store com along with all other major offline and online retailers. The earphones come in shades of black and blue.

Realme Beard Trimmer Plus

The Realme Beard Trimmer Plus has several things going for it. For instance, the trimmer offers two comb settings, each of 10 mm and 20 mm. Plus, there are 40 length settings supported too, which means users have the option to go for a very precise cut of their beards according to their preferences.

Another huge plus with the Trimmer Plus is its ability to sustain operations for 120 hours on a single full charge. It has a low noise operation too while also having an IPX7 rating for water resistance. There is a Travel Lock in place as well which ensures the device does not get damaged or damages other stuff that you may have in your baggage with the trimmer. The trimmer allows both corded or cord-free operation.

The Realme Beard Trimmer Plus is priced at Rs. 1,999 and is set to go on sale in the country starting July 5 from Flipkart and Realme online store along with other partner stores.

Realme Beard Trimmer

The Realme Beard Trimmer is similar to its more illustrious stable-mate. It is just that the Trimmer supports a single 10 mm comb with support for 20 length settings for trimming the beard compared to the dual-comb support and 40 length settings that the Trimmer Plus is capable of. Everything else remains the same.

Price is a slightly more affordable Rs. 1,299. Sale starts from July 5, 12 PM onwards from Flipkart, Realme online store, and other partner stores.

Realme Hair Dryer

The Realme Hair Dryer comes with a powerful 1400 W motor that is capable of generating wind speeds of up to 13.8 mps. The Hair Dryer offers two wind speed levels – soft wind and strong wind. Naturally, the air is going to be hotter with the strong wind setting even though the device also offers a 5-min quick-dry feature as well.

According to Realme, another unique feature of the Hair Dryer is its negative-ion technology, which the company said will ensure a more comprehensive and deeper care for the hair. This is achieved by way of 20 million negative ions per cubic centimeter. Further, a three-layer mesh at the rear ensures your hair does not get sucked into the device from the rear end.

The Realme Hair Dryer is priced at Rs. 1,999 and is slated to go on sale in the country starting July 5, 12 noon onwards. The Hair Dryer can be bought from Flipkart and Realme online store along with other partner stores.