realme Launches 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition in India at INR 20,999

The most trusted smartphone brand, realme, has partnered with the global iconic soft drink brand, Coca-Cola, to create the most stunning smartphone, the realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition. The limited edition smartphone comes in an 8+128GB variant priced at INR 20,999. This partnership brings technology and lifestyle together to create a seamless and fun experience for customers.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Madhav Sheth, CEO, realme India, VP, realme, and President, realme International Business Group said, “At realme, we constantly endeavor to explore new ways to offer unique and leap forward experiences to our users, and our collaboration with Coca-Cola is yet another step in that direction. Over the years, both brands have worked towards a common goal to bring positivity and joy while creating value and a positive impact on the lives of people. Our latest offering realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition reflects on the ethos of both brands and is a true design and functionality marvel made available at an accessible cost. We are optimistic that this collaboration will help both to reach new markets and provide our users with new and unique opportunities and experiences.”

The smartphone’s rear design is inspired by Coca-Cola’s classic elements from the Red&Black collision. Three black and seven red points highlight the Coca-Cola logo in the 70/30 asymmetrical back design. Coke® red gives a positive and vigorous vibe that goes well with the lifestyle of the youth. The cropped Coca-Cola logo adds a fresh appeal to the smartphone experience with a unique twist on a classic logo. The matte imitation metal process gives the feel of brushed aluminum and also makes it scratch and fingerprint-resistant.

The smartphone comes with a customized UI system, from the lock screen to the dynamic charging effect, which is all designed based on Coke® red and Coca-Cola’s bubble element, bringing extra cheer to each moment for consumers. Besides, ringtones are customized to provide more interesting details, such as the Coca-Cola ringtone and the sound of fizzing liquid bubbles. The APP icons are designed based on Coke® red and the real image of the real goods.

In terms of performance, realme 10 Pro 5G Coca-Cola Edition features the segment-leading Snapdragon 695 5G processor, a 5000mAh massive battery, and 108MP ProLight Camera. The camera comes with the updated Street Photography Mode 3.0. Users can experience different city filters based on their geographical locations. The 80s Cola Filters is a true blast from the past with a special edition shutter sound. When taking a photo, it sounds like opening a real Coke.

Other new features include Super Group Portrait and One Take to improve the imaging experience. Moreover, it provides 8GB+8GB dynamic RAM and up to 1TB of external memory, so consumers can hold on to more memories.