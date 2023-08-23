realme launched realme 11 5G, the Mid-Range Revolutionary & realme 11x 5G, the Ultimate 5G Game Changer starting from INR 13,999

realme, the Most Reliable Smartphone Service Provider in India, today announced the launch of the realme 11 Series 5G, the newest additions to its Number Series. The realme 11 Series 5G introduces two exceptional smartphones: realme 11 5G & realme 11x 5G and will continue realme’s product philosophy of “No Leap No Launch ” by offering users a variety of segment rarities. The realme Number Series, designed to offer unparalleled user experience, has garnered immense popularity across the globe. It boasts a global user base of over 54 million and an impressive 36 million users in India, with this number continually on the rise.

Commenting on the occasion of the launch realme spokesperson said, “realme has always been at the forefront of product innovation, providing users with cutting-edge technology and features that embrace a revolutionary user experience. The realme number series has been adored worldwide and is the hero product line of realme. We are excited to now introduce the realme 11 series 5G, a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. With the launch of two revolutionary phones, the realme 11 5G and the realme 11x 5G, we’re all ready to set new benchmarks in the smartphone industry. These devices embody the perfect fusion of leap-forward features and innovative design, crafted to elevate your smartphone experience to new heights. Additionally, as we mark our 5th anniversary, we have chosen “Leap Up” as our brand focus and No Leap No Launch as the product strategy for the next five years. In the upcoming five years, we aim to become the preferred technology brand for young people globally and make substantial developments in the realm of imaging technology, performance, and industrial design. Thank you for being a part of this remarkable journey with realme.”

Talking about the partnership, Kailash Lakhyani, Founder and Chairman of AIMRA (All India mobile Retailers Association) says, “AIMRA is truly honored to partner with realme, a technology pioneer who understands and caters to the needs of customers. realme and AIMRA share the goal of enabling the mobile retail ecosystem and providing our loyal customers with a seamless experience. Setting a benchmark in the industry, the newly launched 11 5G series is an exceptional smartphone that embodies power packed features like the segment’s best 108 MP main camera that supports the segment’s largest 3x in-sensor zoom. It also features segment’s fastest 67W SUPERVOOC Charging solution along with a massive 5000mAh battery.”

He added, “AIMRA shares realme’s ambition to democratise 5G and make cutting-edge technology accessible to all, making this a meaningful and purposeful relationship. This partnership will enable us to provide our consumers with perks such as early access to the realme 11 series. As we embark on this journey, we are confident that the 11 5G series will set a touchstone as the ultimate experiential smartphone in the industry.”

realme 11 5G, the Mid-Range Revolutionary is equipped with the segment’s best 108 MP main camera that supports 3x in-sensor zoom, segment’s largest sensor. It features segment’s fastest 67W SUPERVOOC Charging solution, which can charge the smartphone up to 50% in just 17 mins bringing a 35.7% increase in charging speed. Equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery, realme 11 5G offers a major boost in your day-to-day phone experience. The 120Hz Dynamic Ultra Smooth Display enables users to enjoy an incredibly smooth visual experience. The smartphone is equipped with Dynamic RAM options of up to 16GB and 128GB Storage, ensuring that your everyday tasks and multitasking run seamlessly. It boasts an exquisite Glory Halo Design crafted with premium attention to detail. The realme 11 5G is available in two stunning colors: Glory Gold and Glory Black and comes in two storage variants priced at INR 18,999 (8GB+128GB) and INR 19,999(8GB+256GB).

realme 11x 5G, the Ultimate 5G Game Changer features a 64MP camera, supporting 2x in-sensor zoom which, without compromising image quality, ensures sharp and detailed zoomed-in shots. The 33W SUPERVOOC Charging solution that tops up with a massive 5000mAh battery charges the smartphone up to 50% in just 29 mins. The realme 11x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G Chipset that offers seamless and fast connectivity in the era of 5G. The smartphone comes with up to 16GB of Dynamic RAM and 128GB Storage, that ensures a smooth performance. The S-curve Gradient Design adds a touch of style, while the 7.89mm ultra-slim body enhances its sleek and modern appearance. The realme 11x 5G is available in two stunning colors: Purple Dawn and Midnight Black and comes in two storage variants priced at INR 14,999(6GB+128GB)and INR 15,999(8GB+128GB).

The price and sale details of the realme 11 Series 5G are mentioned below:

Pre- Booking (23rd August onwards) Offers on Flipkart.com Product Color Price Bank offer/ Exchange offer* Coupon No Cost EMI Effective Price realme 11 5G (8GB+128GB) Glory Gold and Glory Black INR 18999 INR 1000 INR 500 No Cost EMI up to 6 months INR 17499 realme 11 5G (8GB+256GB) INR 19999 N/A N/A No Cost EMI up to 9 months INR 19999 Offers on realme.com Product Color Price Bank offer Coupon No Cost EMI Effective Price realme 11 5G (8GB+128GB) Glory Gold and Glory Black INR 18999 INR 1000 INR 500 N/A INR 17499 realme 11 5G (8GB+256GB) INR 19999 N/A N/A No Cost EMI up to 6 months INR 19999

First Sale – realme 11 5G (29th August onwards) Offers on Flipkart.com Product Color Price Bank offer/ Exchange offer Coupon No Cost EMI Effective Price realme 11 5G (8GB+128GB) Glory Gold and Glory Black INR 18,999 INR 1500 N/A No Cost EMI up to 6 months INR 17499 realme 11 5G (8GB+256GB) INR 19,999 N/A N/A No Cost EMI up to 9 months INR 19,999 Offers on realme.com Product Color Price Bank offer Coupon No Cost EMI Effective Price realme 11 5G (8GB+128GB) Glory Gold and Glory Black INR 18999 INR 1500 N/A N/A INR 17499 realme 11 5G (8GB+256GB) INR 19999 N/A N/A No Cost EMI up to 6 months INR 19999

First Sale – realme 11x 5G (30th August onwards) Offers on Flipkart.com Product Color Price Bank offer Coupon No Cost EMI Effective Price realme 11x 5G (6GB+128GB) Purple Dawn and Midnight Black INR 14,999 INR 500 INR 500 No cost EMI upto 3 months INR 13,999 realme 11x 5G (8GB+128GB) INR 15,999 N/A N/A No cost EMI upto 6 months INR 15,999 Offers on realme.com Product Color Price Bank offer Coupon No Cost EMI Effective Price realme 11x 5G (6GB+128GB) Purple Dawn and Midnight Black INR 14,999 INR 500 INR 500 N/A INR 13,999 realme 11x 5G 8GB+128GB) INR 15,999 N/A N/A N/A INR 15,999

Key Highlights: realme 11 5G

Flagship-level 108MP Camera with built-in 3x in-sensor zoom

The realme 11 5G comes with the segment’s best 108MP camera, a 16MP Front camera along with a 2MP portrait camera. It offers the segment’s highest resolution with its 108MP direct output. The ISOCELL HM6 sensor supports 3x in-sensor zoom, segment’s largest sensor offering an unparalleled photography experience that allows users to capture stunning photos with remarkable clarity and detail. The smartphone hosts Super Nightscape Mode that enables excellent night images with 9-in-1 binning technology for better optimized pictures in low-light conditions. For faster-focusing experience, all pixels are equipped with PDAF and the focus accuracy of realme 11 5G is 9 times higher than devices using an HM2 sensor. In addition to the various creative camera modes, the smartphone comes with 3 new camera filters: Tranquil, Crisp, Cinematic which allows users to unleash their creativity and capture every moment with precision.

67W SUPERVOOC Charging with a massive 5000mAh Battery

realme 11 5G comes equipped with segment’s fastest 67W SUPERVOOC Charge and a massive 5000mAh battery, offering users the best charging experience. The 67W charging brings a 35.7% increase in charging speed, providing a major boost in your day-to-day phone experience. The smartphone sports 2:1 dual charge pump technology, which charges the battery to a full 100% charge in about 47 minutes and 50% charging in 17 minutes. realme 11 5G comes with 38 levels of protection and smart algorithms such as VCVT Intelligent Tuning Algorithm which intelligently adjusts voltage and current & VFC Trickle charging Algorithm which charges a nearly-fully-charged battery at a low rate to protect the battery.

120Hz Dynamic Ultra Smooth Display for a smooth experience

The realme 11 5G features a 6.72-inch display with an FHD+ resolution of 2400×1080, supporting a high refresh rate up to 120Hz. The display is equipped with Dynamic Refresh Rate technology, which operates across six stages: 120Hz, 90Hz, 60Hz, 50Hz, 48Hz, and 45Hz. This intelligent system dynamically adjusts the refresh rate based on your current usage scenarios, ensuring an optimal viewing experience.

Dynamic RAM up to 16G and a 128GB storage

realme 11 5G supports a dynamic RAM of up to 16GB which ensures a seamless experience for your daily tasks, particularly when multitasking with numerous applications and swiftly transitioning between them.

Premium Glory Halo Design

The realme 11 5G is available in two stunning colors: Glory Gold and Glory Black and comes with a captivating Glory Halo Design which gives an outstanding sparking identity. The luxury halo camera deco design and the S-shaped Light effects on the back gives the smartphone a premium vibe and a great look & feel in hand.

Key Highlights: realme 11x 5G

Stunning 64 MP Camera with 2x in-sensor zoom

The realme 11x 5G is equipped with a stunning 64MP Camera which allows users to capture stunning images with exceptional detail. The smartphone also has a 8MP Front camera along with a 2MP portrait camera. It has 64MP direct output and comes with the 2x lossless zoom feature that enables you to capture images without any loss of quality when zooming in. The realme 11x 5G comes with QuickShot/ HyperShot Acceleration Engine which helps open up new possibilities in shooting speed through features like Parallel Processing, Intelligent Frame-talking, Intention Prediction and Image fusion engine. In addition to the various creative camera modes, the smartphone comes with 3 new camera filters: Tranquil, Crisp, Cinematic which allows users to unleash their creativity and capture every moment with precision. It also comes with the DIS Engine that enhances the rate of capture by employing a focus tracking algorithm and intelligent exposure to detect motion.

33W SUPERVOOC Charge with a Massive 5000mAh Battery

realme 11x 5G is equipped with a massive 5000mAh battery that offers long-lasting power to users. In addition, the phone also features the fastest 33W SUPERVOOC charging solution which helps charge the battery to 50% in just 29 minutes. It comes with smart algorithms such as VCVT Intelligent Tuning Algorithm which intelligently adjusts voltage and current & VFC Trickle charging Algorithm which charges a nearly-fully-charged battery at a low rate to protect the battery. It also has an intelligent five-core protection system which protects the smartphone from overcharging, overheating, over voltage & current flow.

7.89mm Ultra Slim S-curve Gradient Design

The realme 11x 5G comes in two visually appealing colors: Purple Dawn and Midnight Black and has an ultra-slim design, measuring only 7.89mm in thickness, which is achieved through continuous optimization of its internal structure. The Purple color is inspired by the rare “Purple Dawn” which is said to bring good luck and the design is specially crafted for the realme fans. Additionally, it features the popular right angle bezel design which offers the users a comfortable grip & is a trending design in the price segment.

Powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor

The realme 11x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ 5G processor to offer the users seamless and fast connectivity in the era of 5G. The octa-core processor comprises two A76 2.2GHz cores and six A55 2.0GHz cores, delivering powerful and efficient performance. The chipset features a 64-bit CPU offering a main frequency as high as 2.2 GHz with flagship architecture, which enhances power efficiency. The TSMC 6nm advanced process provides excellent graphics processing capabilities and ultra-low power consumption. It comes with 5G Low Power Smart Hotspot Technology feature through which the users can share their powerful 5G network to other people around them with the 5GHz high speed band. The smartphone can intelligently switch between 4G & 5G which reduces network power consumption burden. The processor allows an Intelligent eSports network optimizing the performance basis of various network scenarios such as weak cellular network, weak Wi-Fi or Dual card scenario. The realme 11x 5G has an Intelligent network diversion which has an optimized approach to speed limits for both front-end and back-end applications, ensuring seamless gameplay experiences at the front end, while concurrently facilitating the uninterrupted uploading and downloading of backend programs.

Dynamic RAM up to 16G and a 128GB storage

The realme 11x 5G supports a dynamic RAM of up to 16GB which ensures a seamless experience for your daily tasks, particularly when multitasking with numerous applications and swiftly transitioning between them.