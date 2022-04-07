Realme GT2 to launch in India on May 4

Realme today announced the Realme GT2 Pro in India along with several other products such as the Realme 9 4G, Realme Book Prime, Realme Buds Air 3, and the Realme Smart TV Stick. Thereafter, the Chinese company also announced hey would be launching the vanilla Realme GT2 in India around May 4, which is also the time the company would be celebrating its fourth anniversary in the country.

Now, the Realme GT2 has already been launched in several world markets, including China. This already provides us with n insight of what the phone’s specifications, including rear which the company said has been designed to offer a paper like feel besides being environment friendly as well. The rear also comes in exciting shades of Steel Black, Paper Green, and Paper White.

The other specs of the Reealme GT2 include a 6.62-inch AMOLED display having Full HD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The display also benefits from a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on top for enhanced durability. On the other side of it lies a Snapdragon 888 chipset which likely will be coupled to a 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM along with 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage for the version slated for sale in India.

The phone will be running Android 12 with the company’s UI 3.0 running on top. A 5000 mAh battery will be keeping the lights on and is backed by a 65 W fast charger. Fo security, there is the in-screen fingerprint sensor. A Sony IMX766 50 MP primary camera with OIS is found on the rear together with an 8 MP ultrawide angle camera, and a 2 MP macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is also the 16 MP frotn shooter that the phone comes with.

More details expected to be released while the launch date draws closer. Keep watching.