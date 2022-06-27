realme GT Master Edition, realme 7, realme narzo 20 Pro & realme narzo 30 software update released

Ads

realme, India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has rolled out the new OTA Changelog for June 2022 for the users of realme GT Master Edition, realme 7, realme narzo 20 Pro & realme narzo 30 smartphones The update offers several new features, optimized network compatibility, and will provide system stability.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices. Continuing the trend, realme GT Master Edition launched in August 2021, realme 7 launched in September 2020 , realme narzo 20 Pro launched in September, 2020, and realme narzo 30 launched in June 2021, respectively are now fetching the June OTA Changelog update.

All these smartphones are power packed with cutting-edge features and this OTA update will improve the overall user experience. The OTA update is being rolled out in phases, with users receiving a push message to download it. The upgrade will be rolled out to a select group of users today, with a wider distribution following in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

The changelog reads as below:

Ads

realme GT Master Edition

UI Version: RMX3360_11.C.08

Security

I ntegrates the May and June 2022 Android security patches.

System

Optimizes system performance and improves system stability.

realme 7

UI Version: RMX2151_11.C.18

Security

Integrates the May 2022 and June 2022 Android security patches.

System

Improves system performance and stability.

realme narzo 20 Pro

UI Version: RMX2161_11.C.18

Security

Integrates the May 2022 and June 2022 Android security patches.

System

Improves system performance and stability.

realme narzo 30

UI Version: RMX2156_11.C.19

Security

Integrates the May 2022 and June 2022 Android security patches.

System

Fixes some known issues to improve system stability.