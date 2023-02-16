Realme GT 3 Global launch to happen at MWC 2023

The Realme GT Neo 5 smartphone was just recently unveiled in China by Realme. Due to its massive 240W fast charging support, the GT Neo 5 is the world’s fastest charging smartphone. The Realme GT 3 appears to be the next phone from Realme to feature 240W fast charging. The company today announced the Realme GT 3’s official launch date after weeks of teasing.

The Realme GT 3 flagship will launch globally on February 28th, 2023, during the upcoming Mobile World Congress 2023. According to the invite, the upcoming GT 3 appears to be a GT Neo 5 that has been rebranded for international markets.

Realme GT 3 Specifications

The Realme GT 3 will likely sport a 6.74-inch 1.5k resolution AMOLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, which could be paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

On the optics front, the Realme GT 3 is said to house a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main sensor, which will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. The handset will sport a 16MP on the front for selfies and video calls. Moving on to the battery, the Realme GT 3 is tipped to feature a 4,500mAh battery with support for 240W fast charging with the ability to charge 1 to 20% in 80 seconds, up to 50% in 4 minutes, and full charge in about 9 minutes. Other features on the handset may include a set of stereo speakers, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 out of the box.