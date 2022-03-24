After winding up the Global launch, realme has announced that the brand will be launching its flagship smartphone, the realme GT 2 Pro in the country on April 7. The phone made its Global debut just 3 weeks back and packs industry-leading hardware.

The phone will come packed with a 6.7-inch QHD AMOLED LTPO panel with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 storage. On the optics front, the phone will come with a 50MP main Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS, along with another 50MP Samsung JN1 sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro zoom camera.

The selfies on the GT 2 Pro will be handled by the 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor. Other features on the phone include a stereo speaker, Dolby Audio, Hi-Res Audio support, an in-display fingerprint sensor, Android 12 with realme UI 3.0 out of the box. The phone will be juiced by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

realme GT 2 Pro Specsheet