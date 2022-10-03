realme commits to democratise 5G in India at India Mobile Congress

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, today reaffirmed its commitment to building a powerful 5G ecosystem in India. During the launch of 5G at the Indian Mobile Congress, realme announced its partnership with Indian telcos including MediaTek, Airtel, Jio, Qualcomm and Vi in its commitment to democratize 5G in India.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr Madhav Sheth, CEO realme India, VP, realme and President, realme International Business Group said, “realme has always been committed to providing the latest technologies to its users and 5G is one of the recent most exciting developments in our industry. As the first brand to launch a 5G-enabled phone, we believe that 5G has the potential to bring together the entire ecosystem, which is why realme has dedicated 90% of its research and development efforts to 5G technologies and devices. With 5G being officially available now, we are looking forward to exploring the numerous opportunities it provides to us and will be directing our efforts into making this technology even more accessible to users. We have partnered with the leading telcos in India and have curated a host of bundle offers for our users. 85% of our devices already support SA and 100% of our devices will have full SA support by October We are also rolling out OTA updates for our devices to ensure that all our users can make the most of 5G.”

During the beginning of the festive days, 5G devices garnered 45% of realme’s overall sales. The brand has sold 1 million 5G units in the last five days.

Having been a tech democratizer, realme launched India’s first 5G smartphone in India in 2020 and since then, has added 23 5G smartphones to its portfolio. The brand has seen a major uptake in its 5G smartphones in the online and offline segment and currently has over 5 million users in India equipped with 5G devices. realme also extended this technology to its AIoT portfolio with the realme PAD X, the only 5G tablet in its segment. As the next step, realme aims to launch 100% 5G smartphones in its Number series in 2023, and aims to achieve 100 million users who are 5G enabled globally by 2024.