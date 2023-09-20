Realme C53 6GB RAM & 128GB Storage Variant Finally Launched in India: Everything You Need to Know

Realme has expanded its C53 smartphone lineup with the launch of a new 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant in India. The new configuration aims to offer users a seamless experience with enhanced multitasking capabilities and ample storage space. Here’s everything you need to know about this latest offering from Realme.

Pricing and Availability

The new Realme C53 variant is priced at Rs. 10,999 and is available for purchase via Realme’s official website and Flipkart. The first sale commenced on September 20, 2023, at 12:00 pm IST. This new variant joins the existing lineup that includes a 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant priced at Rs. 9,999 and a 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant priced at Rs. 10,999.

Key Features

Fingerprint Sensor: The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick and secure unlocking.

Sensors: The smartphone is equipped with an array of sensors including an accelerometer, gyro, proximity sensor, and compass.

Multiple Variants: The Realme C53 is now available in three different configurations to cater to various user needs.

Competitive Pricing

While some sources suggest a price of Rs. 11,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant, the official pricing stands at Rs. 10,999. This competitive pricing strategy is likely to attract a wide range of consumers looking for a feature-rich smartphone without breaking the bank.

Conclusion

The launch of the new 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant of the Realme C53 is a significant addition to the brand’s portfolio. With its competitive pricing and robust features, the smartphone is poised to make a strong impact in the Indian market.

Quick Takeaways:

First Sale Date: September 20, 2023, at 12:00 pm IST

Pricing: Rs. 10,999 for the new 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant

Availability: Realme’s official website and Flipkart

Other Variants: 4GB RAM + 128GB storage at Rs. 9,999 and 6GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs. 10,999

Key Features: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, multiple sensors, and competitive pricing

For those looking to upgrade their smartphones or make a new purchase, the Realme C53’s new variant offers a compelling option with its blend of performance and affordability.