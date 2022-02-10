Realme has kicked off its budget smartphone launch with the C35 in the Global markets. The phone packs a 6.6″ FHD+ LCD panel and is powered by the new UNISOC T616 SoC.

The phone comes with up to 4GB of RAM, 128GB internal storage that can be expanded to 256GB via microSD card. The C35 runs on Android 11 with realmeUI on top and packs a massive 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging. The phone gets flat edges design and the build is entirely plastic.

On the optics front, the C35 gets a triple camera setup on the rear with a main 50MP sensor with a 2MP macro sensor and a B/W portrait sensor. On the front, there is an 8MP sensor. Apart from this, the phone gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, FM radio, Type-C port and Dual VoLTE connectivity.

realme C35 Specsheet

6.6-inch FHD+ LCD panel

UNISOC T616 processor

Mali-G57 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB storage, expandable up to 256GB via microSD

Rear Camera – 50MP (f/1.8), 2MP macro, B&W portrait sensor

Front Camera – 8MP(f/2.0)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 11 with realme UI R Edition

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS

5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging

Pricing & Availability

The realme C35 comes in Glowing Black and Glowing Green colour options. It is priced at 5,799 Thai Baht (INR 13,400 approx.) for the 4/64GB model while the 4/128GB model costs 5,799 Thai Baht (INR 14,500 approx.). The phone is available only in Thailand as of now and will get a 300 Bhat discount when it goes on sale starting February 14th.