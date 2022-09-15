realme C33 to go on sale starting September 12, 2022, from 12 noon on realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels

realme, India’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, today announced the availability and sales date of its newest addition to the stylish budget C-Series – the realme C33s – that has the highest pixel performance in the segment with its 50MP AI Camera.

The first sale for realme C33 is scheduled for 12 September 2022, from 12:00 noon onwards on realme.com, Flipkart & mainline channels. It will be available in three exciting colors – Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, and Night Sea, and will come in two storage variants, priced at INR 8,999 for 3GB+32GB and INR 9,999 for 4GB+64GB. Users can avail of a flat INR 1,000 instant discount on HDFC Debit cards, Credit cards & Easy EMI.

realme C33, adopts a micron-level processing and lithography technology to create a unique line pattern on its back case, creating a dynamic visual effect when looking from different angles. Instead of just plastic, realme C33 adopts both PC and PMMA materials for the back case design, offering a translucent visual effect while also ensuring durability. The smartphone also features a premium right-angle bezel and no interrupting camera bumps. realme C33 has an 8.3mm ultra-slim body, providing a light and comfortable grip in hand. It provides best-in-class camera capability by being the first in its price range to feature a 50MP AI primary camera. Users can access blockbuster shots with crispy details by activating the 50MP Mode on their device. Moreover, the phone also offers Night Mode, HDR Mode, Timelapse, Panoramic view Mode and more to capture all kinds of inspiring moments in life. realme C33 offers a full-screen experience with a 6.5-inch(16.5cm) mini-drop display.

It also comes with a massive 5000mAh battery capacity that lasts up to 37 days on standby while supporting Ultra-Saving Mode to offer up to 1.8 hours of calling time even with only 5% of battery left. The smartphone sports a Unisoc T612 processor and UFS 2.2 to offer a fast and fluid system experience and is also the first C series to offer Android 12 out of the box.