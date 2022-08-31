realme C30, realme C11 2021, realme narzo 20A, realme 9 5G Speed Edition and realme Watch 3 receive new OTA Changelog update for August 2022

Ads

realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, has rolled out August 2022 new OTA Changelog update for realme C30, realme C11 2021, realme narzo 20A, realme 9 5G Speed Edition and realme Watch 3 users. The update offers several new features and system-level improvements.

The update reaffirms realme’s commitment to providing regular and timely updates to its devices and continuing the trend realme C30, launched on June 20, 2022, realme C11 2021 launched on July 10, 2021, realme narzo 20A launched on September 21, 2020, realme 9 5G Speed Edition, launched in March 2022 and realme Watch 3 on July 26, 2022 are now fetching the August OTA Changelog update.

The OTA update is rolling out in stages and the users will get a push notification to download the update. It will be pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days. Alternatively, it can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update.

Ads

The changelog reads as below:

realme C30

UI Version: RMX3581_11.A.39

Security

● Integrates the July 2022 Android security patches.

Glance for realme (India):

● Added Glance for realme, Glance for realme adds exquisite and informative content across subscribed categories like news, entertainment, sports, games and shopping on the lock screen.

● The content is updated over Wi-Fi and mobile data. You can turn off the function of using mobile data to update content.

Operation path: Settings > Display > Lock Screen > Glance for realme > Update content using mobile data (toggle off)

● By updating, you are agreeing to the Glance User Agreement (https://glance.com/eula) and Glance Privacy Policy (https://glance.com/privacy- policy) System

● Fixed some known issues and improved system stability

For additional information visit: https://c.realme.com/in/post- details/1564496215528280064

realme realme C11 2021

UI Version: RMX3231_11.A.89

Security

• Integrates the August 2022 Android security patch.

System

• Fixed some known issues and improved system stability.

For additional information visit: https://c.realme.com/in/post- details/1564497609819721728

realme narzo 20A

UI Version: RMX2050_11.C.10

Security

• Integrates the July and August 2022 Android security patches.

System

• Improves system performance in some scenarios.

For additional information visit: https://c.realme.com/in/post- details/1564498856983433216

realme 9 5G Speed Edition

UI Version: RMX3461_11.C.03

Security

• Integrates the August 2022 Android security patch.

System

• Improves system performance and stability.

For additional information visit: https://c.realme.com/in/post- details/1564499576700833792

realme Watch 3

Firmware Version: 2.3.0.74

Minimum Supported APP Version: 2.0.620.1714

System

• Fixes some known issues.