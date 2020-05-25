At their Smart TV launch, Realme also announced a pair of new Truly Wireless earphones, the Realme buds Air Neo along with the Realme Watch. Realme Buds Air Neo is a toned-down version of the Realme Buds Air, which launched a couple of months back.

The Buds Air Neo have 13mm drivers that promises dynamic bass, and support AAC audio codec for an enhanced audio experience. They have Bluetooth 5.0 for low-latency and a dedicated gaming mode like the one found on Buds Air. They have touch controls and a similar semi-open design as that of Buds Air. It promises up to 17 hours of battery life with the case and 3 hours of standalone battery life.

Realme Buds Air Neo specifications

Bluetooth 5.0 (AAC codec)

13mm driver and LCP advanced multi-layer composite

diaphragm

Touch controls for call control, track change, Google Assistant

R1 chip for 119.2ms low-latency gaming mode

Weight: 4.1g per headset; 30.5g for the case

25mAh battery on each headset, 400mAh on charging case with micro USB charging

Coming to the Realme Watch, it sports a 1.4-inch touch color LCD screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It comes with 12 built-in watch faces and more than 100 new watch faces with the Realme Link app. The watch can track 14 sports modes ranging from cricket to running.

The watch also features a 24/7 heart rate monitor and can even measure Blood oxygen levels. The Realme Watch is IP68 water-resistant, and the 160mAh battery promises up to 9 days of battery life.

Realme Watch specifications

1.4-inch (320×320 pixels) touch color LCD screen

2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

3-axis accelerometer, Heart rate sensor, Rotor Vibration motor

Bluetooth 5.0 with Realme Link app

14 Sports modes: Outdoor Run, Walk, Indoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Aerobic Capacity, Strength Training, Football, Basketball, Table Tennis, Badminton, Indoor Cycle, Elliptical, Yoga, and Cricket

Automated Heart Rate Measurement, 24-hour Real-time Heart Rate, Blood Oxygen (SpO2) Measurement, Sleep Detection, Steps, Calories, Distance, Water Reminder, Sedentary Reminder, Activity Records

Music Control, Camera Control, Weather Forecast, Automatic Motion Recognition (Running/Walking)

Call Notification, Message Reminder, Alarm Reminder

Water Resistant (IP68)

160mAh battery

7 days battery life with heart rate monitor on, 9 days with heart rate monitor off, 20 days on power-saving mode

Pricing & Availability

The Realme Buds Air comes in White, Green, and Red colors are priced at INR 2999. The Realme Watch comes in Black color with two silicone straps designs with black, blue, red, and green colored straps. It is priced at INR 3999 and will be available from Flipkart and realme.com starting from June 5th. The Fashion straps will be sold for INR 499 separately at a later date.